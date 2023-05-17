Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Global launchpads to fire up Kerala’s startups

In a novel initiative, Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will launch centres across the world to give companies in the state a launchpad in the global arena.

Published: 17th May 2023 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2023 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

STARTUP
By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  In a novel initiative, Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will launch centres across the world to give companies in the state a launchpad in the global arena.

Called ‘Startup Infinity’, these centres will also enable Non-Resident Indians to launch their business in Kerala and abroad.

The idea is to establish an engagement and co-creation space where founders from Kerala and the NRI community come together, network, ideate and establish new ventures.

The endeavour also aims to create NRI angel networks to support Kerala’s startup ecosystem and increase the quantum of funding and investment in IT projects in the state.

Under the Startup Infinity programme, KSUM will help register a company in Kerala while also providing plug-and-play facilities in the host countries.

KSUM also stands to gain from this project as it will establish its presence across the world via pilot engagements. Furthermore, it seeks to make Kerala a key point of access for overseas startups to explore the Indian market.

Authorities plan to set up Startup Infinity centres in association with global partners. Initially, it will be launched in the US, Europe, the UAE and Australia.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Startup Mission
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp