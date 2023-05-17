Global launchpads to fire up Kerala’s startups

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a novel initiative, Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will launch centres across the world to give companies in the state a launchpad in the global arena.

Called ‘Startup Infinity’, these centres will also enable Non-Resident Indians to launch their business in Kerala and abroad.

The idea is to establish an engagement and co-creation space where founders from Kerala and the NRI community come together, network, ideate and establish new ventures.

The endeavour also aims to create NRI angel networks to support Kerala’s startup ecosystem and increase the quantum of funding and investment in IT projects in the state.

Under the Startup Infinity programme, KSUM will help register a company in Kerala while also providing plug-and-play facilities in the host countries.

KSUM also stands to gain from this project as it will establish its presence across the world via pilot engagements. Furthermore, it seeks to make Kerala a key point of access for overseas startups to explore the Indian market.

Authorities plan to set up Startup Infinity centres in association with global partners. Initially, it will be launched in the US, Europe, the UAE and Australia.

