50 years of taking forward the Swami’s vision

Anush Kumar S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Half a century ago, in 1973, the Ramakrishna Sarada Mission, Thiruvananthapuram, was given shape to contain and nurture Swami Vivekananda’s vision for women to be torchbearers of a strong nation. Now, half a century apart, the mission has come a long way in achieving the goal, serving the society with a selfless spirit full of love, compassion, and a visionary zeal.

The mission here matches steps with other Sarada Mission centres across the country in its commitment to Swami Vivekananda’s ideas for religious harmony and upliftment of women. The mission runs a school called the Sarada Vidyalaya, which provides education to children from economically weaker sections of society, and a hospital called the Sarada Hospital for the underprivileged.

“We have provided a platform for many women who have now acheieved heights spiritually and otherwise and we will continue to do so,” says Pravrajika Chetanaprana, the secretary of the centre. The Ramakrishna Sarada Mission has its own limitations financially, as the sole source of funds for their activities arrive from the donations recived through devotees. “We as an organisation try to contribute in whatever way we can from within our financial limitations,” Chetanaprana says.

He also reveals that, though lesser known, the mission’s contribution to society remains irreplaceable. “We have remained a silent warrior across these 50 years; our activities are not to seek publicity or to associate with any political parties or similar organisations.”

The relief activities during the 2018 Kerala floods, when the organisation delivered relief materials such as food, clothes etc. across Kerala, stand as testimony. “Individuals make society. Hence, we work to instill a value-based educational system. Furthermore, we want future citizens to develop more social responsibility and civic sense. That is our goal,” says Chetanaprana.

There & then

Weekly column on historic, iconic places in the city. Send suggestions to cityexpresskoc@

newindianexpress.com

