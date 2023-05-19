An ever-welcoming river 

Anush Kumar S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Fancy a change of pace from the hectic city life? Then head out to the Mayam river that flows through Amboori, located 27km from the city. The river originates from the Agasthyakoodam hills and flows through the district before merging with the Karamana river. The area is home to a variety of bird species; one can spot exotic species such as the Malabar Grey Hornbill and Indian Pitt.

The river flows through forests, hills, and valleys, making it ideal for trekking, and camping. And the beauty all around will give any photographer something to click and preserve. Visitors can enjoy a dip in the river, after getting an understanding about its depth from locals. Or simply walk along the river bank and take in the nature surrounding you.

While boating is an option, there aren’t any dedicated boating services around. Those interested can rent a boat and explore the river at their own pace. A swim is recommended to beat the scorching heat. Before concluding their visit, people can trek through the wilderness, via the umpteen hiking and trekking trails, and savour the beautiful views of the river and surrounding areas as sunsets. If you are planning to stay, there are several camping sites along the river, promising a surreal experience. Just pitch a tent and spend the night under the stars.

Distance from T’Puram: 27km

What to do: Trekking, camping, boating, swimming, photography, sightseeing and bird watching



