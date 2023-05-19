Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

An ever-welcoming river 

Fancy a change of pace from the hectic city life? Then head out to the Mayam river that floows through Amboori, located 27km from the city.

Published: 19th May 2023 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2023 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

The river flows through forests, hills, and valleys, making it ideal for trekking, and camping.

The river flows through forests, hills, and valleys, making it ideal for trekking, and camping.

By Anush Kumar S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Fancy a change of pace from the hectic city life? Then head out to the Mayam river that flows through Amboori, located 27km from the city. The river originates from the Agasthyakoodam hills and flows through the district before merging with the Karamana river. The area is home to a variety of bird species; one can spot exotic species such as the Malabar Grey Hornbill and Indian Pitt. 

The river flows through forests, hills, and valleys, making it ideal for trekking, and camping. And the beauty all around will give any photographer something to click and preserve. Visitors can enjoy a dip in the river, after getting an understanding about its depth from locals. Or simply walk along the river bank and take in the nature surrounding you. 

While boating is an option, there aren’t any dedicated boating services around. Those interested can rent a boat and explore the river at their own pace. A swim is recommended to beat the scorching heat. Before concluding their visit, people can trek through the wilderness, via the umpteen hiking and trekking trails, and savour the beautiful views of the river and surrounding areas as sunsets. If you are planning to stay, there are several camping sites along the river, promising a surreal experience. Just pitch a tent and spend the night under the stars.

Distance from T’Puram: 27km
 What to do: Trekking, camping, boating, swimming, photography, sightseeing and bird watching
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mayam river Agasthyakoodam hills Malabar Grey Hornbill Indian Pitt
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp