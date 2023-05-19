Kerala Governor opens TMA meet, emphasises sustainable & inclusive growth

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has strongly advocated for moving economic activities beyond the traditional concept of profit as the sole driver of growth and success. Inaugurating the flagship conclave of Trivandrum Management Association (TMA), TRIMA 2023, in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, Khan urged managers to envision a future where prosperity is measured not just in financial terms but also in social, environmental and ethical dimensions.

The focal theme of the conclave is ‘Trivandrum 5.0-Prosperity Beyond Profit’. Lauding TMA for its theme choice, the governor said it has been inspired by the ‘Society 5.0’ concept, which advocates a more human-centric and sustainable society through innovation and advanced technology.

“This concept insists on a high degree of merging between cyberspace and physical space to balance economic advancement with a resolution of social problems. If this model is followed, the society would receive integrated services and comfort in all aspects of life, including energy, transport, medical care, shopping, education, work and leisure,” he said.

Noting that the concept of prosperity beyond profit was not something new in the Indian context, the governor said this has been enshrined in the ideal of Loka Samgraha, celebrated in India as the highest form of Swadharma, especially in Bhagavad Gita.

“It is this sense of responsibility that governs the Indian concept of management, which considers the work of managers as a Yajna, a ritual conducted for the welfare of everyone, Khan said. In promoting inclusive and sustainable development, startups and entrepreneurs have a special role to play by leveraging technologies to promote sustainability and by adopting responsible business, he further added. The governor also gave away TMA-Padosan CSR, TMA-Adani Startup and TMA-KIMS Paper Presentation awards on the occasion.

US Technology International Pvt Ltd (UST) received the TMA Padosan CSR Award 2023, instituted by Trivandrum Management Association (TMA) for the commendable CSR initiatives implemented by the global firm. The TMA-Adani Startup Award 2023 was presented to Genrobotic Innovations Pvt Ltd, for its cutting-edge innovations in the robotics technology domain, which have significantly contributed to the well-being of society.

The TMA-KIMS Best Paper Presentation Award 2023 was presented on the theme ‘Human Centric and Sustainable Development of Trivandrum - Role of Innovation & Advanced Technology’ to Anju Das S, Aravind S and Nandana S Kumar of DC School of Management and Technology, who were adjudged the joint winners.

‘Trivandrum 5.0-Prosperity Beyond Profit’

Says the concept of prosperity beyond profit was not something new in the Indian context. It has been enshrined in the ideal of Loka Samgraha

Urges managers to envision a future where prosperity is measured not just in financial terms but also in social, environmental and ethical dimensions

US Technology International Pvt Ltd (UST) received the TMA Padosan CSR Award 2023

Genrobotic Innovations Pvt Ltd awarded TMA-Adani Startup Award 2023

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has strongly advocated for moving economic activities beyond the traditional concept of profit as the sole driver of growth and success. Inaugurating the flagship conclave of Trivandrum Management Association (TMA), TRIMA 2023, in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, Khan urged managers to envision a future where prosperity is measured not just in financial terms but also in social, environmental and ethical dimensions. The focal theme of the conclave is ‘Trivandrum 5.0-Prosperity Beyond Profit’. Lauding TMA for its theme choice, the governor said it has been inspired by the ‘Society 5.0’ concept, which advocates a more human-centric and sustainable society through innovation and advanced technology. “This concept insists on a high degree of merging between cyberspace and physical space to balance economic advancement with a resolution of social problems. If this model is followed, the society would receive integrated services and comfort in all aspects of life, including energy, transport, medical care, shopping, education, work and leisure,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Noting that the concept of prosperity beyond profit was not something new in the Indian context, the governor said this has been enshrined in the ideal of Loka Samgraha, celebrated in India as the highest form of Swadharma, especially in Bhagavad Gita. “It is this sense of responsibility that governs the Indian concept of management, which considers the work of managers as a Yajna, a ritual conducted for the welfare of everyone, Khan said. In promoting inclusive and sustainable development, startups and entrepreneurs have a special role to play by leveraging technologies to promote sustainability and by adopting responsible business, he further added. The governor also gave away TMA-Padosan CSR, TMA-Adani Startup and TMA-KIMS Paper Presentation awards on the occasion. US Technology International Pvt Ltd (UST) received the TMA Padosan CSR Award 2023, instituted by Trivandrum Management Association (TMA) for the commendable CSR initiatives implemented by the global firm. The TMA-Adani Startup Award 2023 was presented to Genrobotic Innovations Pvt Ltd, for its cutting-edge innovations in the robotics technology domain, which have significantly contributed to the well-being of society. The TMA-KIMS Best Paper Presentation Award 2023 was presented on the theme ‘Human Centric and Sustainable Development of Trivandrum - Role of Innovation & Advanced Technology’ to Anju Das S, Aravind S and Nandana S Kumar of DC School of Management and Technology, who were adjudged the joint winners. ‘Trivandrum 5.0-Prosperity Beyond Profit’ Says the concept of prosperity beyond profit was not something new in the Indian context. It has been enshrined in the ideal of Loka Samgraha Urges managers to envision a future where prosperity is measured not just in financial terms but also in social, environmental and ethical dimensions US Technology International Pvt Ltd (UST) received the TMA Padosan CSR Award 2023 Genrobotic Innovations Pvt Ltd awarded TMA-Adani Startup Award 2023