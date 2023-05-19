Newborn, two others die in road accident

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three people, including a five-day-old child, died in a road accident at Thamarakulam near Pallippuram in the rural parts of Thiruvanathapuram district on Thursday night.

The deceased were travelling in an autorickshaw which rammed a KSRTC fast passenger bus by 8.55pm. The Mangalapuram police said the deceased were residents of Manamboor near Attingal. Apart from the child, auto driver Sunil Kumar and the child’s grandmother Shobha died in the mishap.

Sunil Kumar was taking home Anu, who was discharged from SAT Hospital, where she had given birth to the child. Anu and the baby were accompanied by her husband Mahesh, Shobha and Anu’s elder child, who is four-years-old.

