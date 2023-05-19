Waterway project cruises ahead 

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ambitious project to develop the Kovalam-Kollam waterway, part of the 633-kilometre Kovalam-Bekal West Coast Canal (WCC), is picking up pace. Efforts are in full swing to commission the Akkulam-Kollam stretch in December. The plan is to develop a transit-oriented corridor which is expected to boost tourism and other livelihood opportunities for the locals.

According to official sources, the required land acquisition between Akkulam and Kollam is minimal compared to Kovalam-Akkulam reach. The WCC is the state’s main arterial waterway, snaking through 11 districts. Its development is expected to give a major boost to backwater tourism and aid the smooth movement of cargo.

It is learnt that the work of several boat jetties, deepening and widening of the canal and rehabilitation of the people are simultaneously underway in the Akkulam-Kadinamkulam-Varkala stretch. An official with Department of Coastal Shipping and Inland Navigation told TNIE that the work is progressing fast. There are around 13 boat jetties in the Eravipuram - Akkulam reach of the canal.

“The work of multiple boat jetties is fast progressing. A houseboat terminal will come up at Kadinamkulam. We will be able to launch boat operations once the reach is commissioned,” said the official.

The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has sanctioned Rs 247.2 crore for the rehabilitation of around 1,275 families residing on the banks of the Kovalam-Varkala waterway. There are around 1,500 illegal constructions, including 803 houses along the Parvathy Puthanar which need to be knocked down to facilitate the project. The plan is to complete the project by March 2025.

“Most of the structures that need to be knocked down are on the Kovalam-Akkulam stretch. Public hearing is over, and land acquisition is ongoing. An Environmental Impact Assessment study has to be done before launching the project there, which will take some time,” said an official of Kerala Waterways Infrastructure Limited (KWIL) — a special purpose vehicle of the Cochin International Airport Ltd that’s implementing the project.

Tourist attraction

The authorities are planning to introduce tourism activities attached to the Chilakkoor tunnel, being developed as part of WCC at Varkala. The plan is to launch a special boat service equipped with sound and laser show inside the tunnel.

“The naval architecture wing of the Cochin University for Science and Technology will design an electric boat to be operated in the tunnel. We will be able to launch the project immediately after the commissioning of the reach in December or January,” said a KWIL official.

Economic corridor

A state-of-the-art transit terminal with world-class facilities would be set up at Kovalam to facilitate tourism and water transport activities. An official of the Department of Coastal Shipping and Inland Navigation said that one-acre land had been acquired at Kovalam for setting up the terminal.

“The preparation of a detailed project report is underway. There would be parking spaces, boat jetties and amenities for tourism and cruise operations. Private operators would be roped in for canal cruise services and attractive cruise tour packages. Being the starting point of the canal, Kovalam would turn into a major economic corridor,” the official said.

Plans afoot

Plans are afoot to draw up a master plan to develop economic corridors along the banks of the WCC. The authorities have divided the canal into 13 reaches. The state government has sanctioned Rs 300 crore for acquiring land along the banks of the canal to develop economic development opportunities under the PPP Model.

“We have invited tenders to draw up a master plan for each of the reaches. Proposals are ready for three reaches, and studies are underway in others. We can generate a lot of livelihood opportunities and boost the local economy. There is a lot of scope. We can explore boat repairing and manufacturing units, fishing boat repair and maintenance units, fish processing units and explore responsible tourism activities,” said the official.

The official said that fish processing is something that will be very useful for the fisherman community. “At present, the fishermen are auctioning or selling their catch once they reach the shores. If there are fish processing units, they can bring the fish directly to the processing units, which would be more beneficial for them,” said the official.

Hydraulic bridges

As part of the project, the installation of hydraulic steel bridges on the 18.5-km long Kovalam-Akkulam waterway is progressing at Karikkakom, Puthenpalam and Panathura in the capital. The implementation of the project is yet to pick up pace. “The bridge at Karikkakom is almost nearing completion. The work of the other bridges will start soon,” said an official. Each bridge which is estimated to cost around Rs 3 crore, would have a width of 4.5m. The bridge weighing approximately 34 tonnes, would get vertical clearance of 5m, making way for cruise ships and passenger vessels.

An official with Department of Coastal Shipping and Inland Navigation told TNIE that the work is progressing fast. There are around 13 boat jetties in the Eravipuram - Akkulam reach of the canal. 