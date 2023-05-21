Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Impersonation row: Kerala University asks college management to remove principal

Recommends suspension of Shaiju from teaching post

Kerala University

Image of Kerala University used for representation purpose. (File Photo| B P Deepu)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala University has directed the management of Christian College, Kattakada, to remove principal G J Shaiju, after anomalies were detected in the college union elections. The varsity also recommended to the management to suspend Shaiju from the teaching post and register a complaint with the police seeking action against the student who fudged facts to mislead authorities in connection with the union election.

At a press conference held in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, VC in-charge, Dr Mohanan Kunnummal, said Shaiju was removed from the post of principal as his act was a disgrace to the university. If the college management does not suspend him, then the university will take steps to cancel the college’s affiliation, Mohanan said.

He said that a complaint will be lodged with the police for cheating the university. A syndicate meeting was held on Saturday to discuss the issue, and Shaiju was summoned to the meeting. According to Mohanan, a complaint will also be lodged against university union councillor Visakh for impersonation. The election expenses will also be collected from Shaiju, and he should be kept away from the responsibilities of the conduct of examinations.

“The university officials will check the UUC list sent from all colleges in connection with the election. The university has limitations in holding a further investigation into the issue. But the police can investigate it. The election results should be informed to the university on the next day of the election. The election held at Kattakkada College will not be cancelled. The college has been directed to submit the list of UUCs within a week. The list will be published once the college authorities submit it. If there are any complaints, they will be addressed. After that, the university union election will be held,” the VC said.

The row

The incident took place when the college union elections were held for various posts. Two students, Aromal and Anekha, won the university union councillor positions. However, when the college sent the list to Kerala University, one of the names was changed. Elected councillor Anakha’s name was removed and the name of another SFI leader, Vishak, who did not contest the election, was included.

Sources said that the college authorities allegedly helped the SFI leader to get into the Kerala University Union without contesting and winning the college union elections. Earlier, the college principal had written to the registrar of Kerala University, stating that the incident was an error on his part. Candidates who win as councillors from all colleges affiliated with Kerala University vote to elect the Kerala University Union.

Strict action VC in-charge

Dr Mohanan Kunnumal said if the management of Christian College, Kattakada, does not suspend him, the university will take steps to cancel the college’s affiliation. A complaint will also be lodged against university union councillor Visakh for impersonation

