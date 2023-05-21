IndiGo to begin one more daily service from Thiruvananthapuram to Mumbai

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: IndiGo Airlines will be starting one more daily service from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to Mumbai. The new service will begin from Monday, ticket booking for which has started. This is IndiGo’s third daily service on this route. The Mumbai-Thiruvananthapuram service (6E 5114) will depart at 6.20 am and arrive at 8.25 am. The return flight (6E 5116) will depart from Thiruvananthapuram at 8.55 am and reach Mumbai at 11 am. The flight will operate from the domestic terminal at Shankhumugham.

The flight’s timing would provide connection to various domestic points and international destinations including Europe, UK, US, and South-East Asia. With Vistara’s new service to begin from June 1, and Air India and IndiGo already operating two daily services each, this will be the sixth daily service in the Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai sector

At present, Thiruvananthapuram Airport has a weekly frequency of 131 domestic flights and 120 international flights. The connectivity has increased to 12 international destinations and 10 domestic destinations. The weekly air traffic movement from Thiruvananthapuram airport is set to increase in the coming months, thereby, bringing more connectivity to the capital. Akasa Airlines, the low-cost airline, is also expected to start its service soon.

The average number of passengers relying on Thiruvananthapuram Airport has doubled in the past two years. Sources said there is a 120% increase in international flights and a 110% increase in domestic flights on an average per week.

