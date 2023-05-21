Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

IndiGo to begin one more daily service from Thiruvananthapuram to Mumbai

The flight’s timing would provide connection to various domestic points and international destinations including Europe, UK, US, and South-East Asia.

Published: 21st May 2023 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2023 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

IndiGo flight

IndiGo Airlines. (Representational Image | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: IndiGo Airlines will be starting one more daily service from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to Mumbai. The new service will begin from Monday, ticket booking for which has started. This is IndiGo’s third daily service on this route. The Mumbai-Thiruvananthapuram service (6E 5114) will depart at 6.20 am and arrive at 8.25 am. The return flight (6E 5116) will depart from Thiruvananthapuram at 8.55 am and reach Mumbai at 11 am. The flight will operate from the domestic terminal at Shankhumugham.

The flight’s timing would provide connection to various domestic points and international destinations including Europe, UK, US, and South-East Asia. With Vistara’s new service to begin from June 1, and Air India and IndiGo already operating two daily services each, this will be the sixth daily service in the Thiruvananthapuram-Mumbai sector

At present, Thiruvananthapuram Airport has a weekly frequency of 131 domestic flights and 120 international flights. The connectivity has increased to 12 international destinations and 10 domestic destinations. The weekly air traffic movement from Thiruvananthapuram airport is set to increase in the coming months, thereby, bringing more connectivity to the capital. Akasa Airlines, the low-cost airline, is also expected to start its service soon.

The average number of passengers relying on Thiruvananthapuram Airport has doubled in the past two years. Sources said there is a 120% increase in international flights and a 110% increase in domestic flights on an average per week.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IndiGo Airlines Thiruvananthapuram International Airport
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp