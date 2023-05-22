Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

CTCRI to hold session on mealybug management

The most serious of the three, cassava mealybug (Phenacoccus manihoti), first reported in India from Thrissur in April 2020 by ICAR-NBAIR, is the latest example.

Published: 22nd May 2023 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2023 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

ICAR-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute, CTCRI

ICAR-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (Photo | CTCRI portal)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ICAR-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI) here is organising a one-day brainstorming meeting ‘Management of mealybugs in cassava: Present status and future strategies’ on May 23 at the CTCRI campus, Sreekaryam.

S C Dubey, assistant director general (Plant Protection and Biosafety), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi, and S N Sushil, director, National Bureau of Agricultural Insect Resources (NBAIR), Bangalore, will be present to prepare a roadmap for tackling mealybugs, which are considered serious pests of a number of crops including cassava, the fifth most produced staple food crop of the world.

Worldwide, three species of mealybugs affect cassava. Many of these pests entered India accidentally and the introduction of the papaya mealy bug, Paracoccus marginatus, to India from Sri Lanka in 2008, causing very serious damage to a number of crops is a classic example of invasive alien species (IAS).

The most serious of the three, cassava mealybug (Phenacoccus manihoti), first reported in India from Thrissur in April 2020 by ICAR-NBAIR, is the latest example. The introduction of a parasitoid wasp, Anagyrus lopezi by ICAR-NBAIR in 2021 and its subsequent release in Tamil Nadu in 2022 and in Thrissur in April 2023 for biological control of cassava mealybug assumes great importance in this context.

The one-day brainstorming meeting at CTCRI will bring together scientists from NBAIR, CTCRI, Kerala Agricultural University and Tamil Nadu Agricultural University along with different stakeholders, including officials from all Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Kerala, State Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, progressive farmers and students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CTCRI mealybug management
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp