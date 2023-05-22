CTCRI to hold session on mealybug management

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ICAR-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI) here is organising a one-day brainstorming meeting ‘Management of mealybugs in cassava: Present status and future strategies’ on May 23 at the CTCRI campus, Sreekaryam.

S C Dubey, assistant director general (Plant Protection and Biosafety), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi, and S N Sushil, director, National Bureau of Agricultural Insect Resources (NBAIR), Bangalore, will be present to prepare a roadmap for tackling mealybugs, which are considered serious pests of a number of crops including cassava, the fifth most produced staple food crop of the world.

Worldwide, three species of mealybugs affect cassava. Many of these pests entered India accidentally and the introduction of the papaya mealy bug, Paracoccus marginatus, to India from Sri Lanka in 2008, causing very serious damage to a number of crops is a classic example of invasive alien species (IAS).

The most serious of the three, cassava mealybug (Phenacoccus manihoti), first reported in India from Thrissur in April 2020 by ICAR-NBAIR, is the latest example. The introduction of a parasitoid wasp, Anagyrus lopezi by ICAR-NBAIR in 2021 and its subsequent release in Tamil Nadu in 2022 and in Thrissur in April 2023 for biological control of cassava mealybug assumes great importance in this context.

The one-day brainstorming meeting at CTCRI will bring together scientists from NBAIR, CTCRI, Kerala Agricultural University and Tamil Nadu Agricultural University along with different stakeholders, including officials from all Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Kerala, State Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, progressive farmers and students.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ICAR-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI) here is organising a one-day brainstorming meeting ‘Management of mealybugs in cassava: Present status and future strategies’ on May 23 at the CTCRI campus, Sreekaryam. S C Dubey, assistant director general (Plant Protection and Biosafety), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi, and S N Sushil, director, National Bureau of Agricultural Insect Resources (NBAIR), Bangalore, will be present to prepare a roadmap for tackling mealybugs, which are considered serious pests of a number of crops including cassava, the fifth most produced staple food crop of the world. Worldwide, three species of mealybugs affect cassava. Many of these pests entered India accidentally and the introduction of the papaya mealy bug, Paracoccus marginatus, to India from Sri Lanka in 2008, causing very serious damage to a number of crops is a classic example of invasive alien species (IAS).googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The most serious of the three, cassava mealybug (Phenacoccus manihoti), first reported in India from Thrissur in April 2020 by ICAR-NBAIR, is the latest example. The introduction of a parasitoid wasp, Anagyrus lopezi by ICAR-NBAIR in 2021 and its subsequent release in Tamil Nadu in 2022 and in Thrissur in April 2023 for biological control of cassava mealybug assumes great importance in this context. The one-day brainstorming meeting at CTCRI will bring together scientists from NBAIR, CTCRI, Kerala Agricultural University and Tamil Nadu Agricultural University along with different stakeholders, including officials from all Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Kerala, State Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, progressive farmers and students.