Kerala police register 133 cases, arrest eight involved in circulating child sexual abuse content

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Police have taken strict action against child sexual abuse offenders by registering 133 cases and apprehending eight individuals involved in uploading and circulating explicit material online. These arrests were made following coordinated raids conducted by the Countering Child Sexual Exploitation (CCSE) team across the state on Sunday.

The raids were part of Operation P-Hunt, an initiative aimed at dismantling networks and individuals engaged in the distribution and sharing of child abuse content. IG P Prakash, the nodal officer of Cyberdome responsible for overseeing P-Hunt, informed that 449 locations were identified and corresponding information was relayed to 449 teams operating under district police chiefs. As a result, 212 devices were seized during the raids, he added.

The confiscated devices included mobile phones, modems, hard disks, memory cards, laptops, and computers, all of which contained disturbing videos depicting child abuse. Some of the victims appeared to be local children aged between five and 16 years. Notably, among the arrested suspects were IT professionals and individuals with white-collar jobs, many of whom were technologically proficient and utilized encryption software to upload and download abusive content from the dark web.

In a previous operation, the CCSE had targeted migrant labourers engaged in sharing and viewing child abuse videos. While these sustained efforts by the police have acted as a temporary deterrent, some offenders continue to commit these crimes using more sophisticated tools to ensure anonymity. Suspects now watch and promptly delete the illicit content using specialized software that aids in evading detection. Also, they frequently format their phones every three days, making it challenging for law enforcement agencies to track their activities.

