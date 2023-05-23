Venjaramoodu’s ‘Syzygium Hemisphericum’ connection 

Gokul Krishnan V By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The place Venjaramoodu is not unfamiliar to Keralites, thanks to national award-winning actor Suraj Venjaramoodu. Due to the actor’s popularity, even people outside the state who love Malayalam movies are familiar with at least the word Venjaramoodu, even though all of them may not realise that it is actually a place and an important one at that.

For those who don’t know, Venjaramoodu town in the capital city is a testament to the rich cultural heritage and the development of trade and commerce in Kerala. In fact, it has been able to maintain its prominence as an important trading hub in the capital city.

But how did Venjaramoodu get its name? As it turns out, there is an interesting story behind it.

According to historians, the name Venjaramoodu was derived from ‘Venjara’, a plant scientifically known as Syzygium Hemisphericum, which is found in abundance in the location.

Until a few centuries ago, the place was known as Thiruppamkod and Kanyakulangara. Later, it came to be known as Venjaramoodu. The rich and vibrant history of Venjaramoodu dates back centuries. One of its notable features is its significance as a hub for trading of spices.

The town served as an important connection point between the major spices trading centres of Nedumangad, Karunagappally and Anchuthengu Kotta. This geographical feature helped Venjaramoodu develop into a bustling commercial centre.

Small traders, almost all of them belonging to the Muslim community, played a vital role in trading spices from the Nair community. This helped the Muslim community thrive in Venjaramoodu. The population of Muslims in Venjaramoodu saw a steady rise and the small traders started gaining more prominence. The lucrative trading in spices helped Venjaramoodu evolve from a sub-trade centre into a primary centre.

The history of Venjaramoodu is also marked by the reign of Prince Kottayam Kerala Varma, who encouraged and supported the traders in carrying out their business. The support helped the town’s economy flourish and slowly, the place grew into a prominent centre for the spices trade.

Thanks to its lively economy and cultural significance, Venjaramoodu continues to be an important town in the Thiruvananthapuram district and still holds its position as a significant contributor to the region’s growth and development.

What’s in a name

Weekly column on the history of place names. Got any suggestions? Write to cityexpresskoc@newindianexpress.com

