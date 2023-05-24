ICT Academy of Kerala to offer 6-month job-oriented programmes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ICT Academy of Kerala, a social enterprise providing skill training in job-oriented courses, has announced the opening of admission for its six-month certification programmes.

Aspiring learners can enrol in these programmes with scholarships up to 75% from the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission. Registration is open online at https://ictkerala.org/open-courses till June 15. For further details, individuals can contact +91 75 940 51437 or send an e-mail to info@ictkerala.org.

The academy has developed specialised programmes to cater to the growing industry of Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence, recognising the immense potential in this field. In addition to the Cyber Security

Analyst programme that equips participants with the necessary skills to combat cyber threats and ensure a secure digital landscape, the academy is offering programmes in Data Science & Analytics, Software Testing, Full Stack Development (MERN), Full Stack Development (MEAN), Full Stack Development (Java), and Digital Marketing, which present promising job opportunities with salaries reaching up to Rs 9 lakh per annum.

The programme is open to individuals who hold an engineering or science degree or a three-year engineering diploma, with a foundation level knowledge (Plus Two equivalent) in mathematics and computer fundamental skills. Students who have completed their graduation but are awaiting the final results can also apply.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ICT Academy of Kerala, a social enterprise providing skill training in job-oriented courses, has announced the opening of admission for its six-month certification programmes. Aspiring learners can enrol in these programmes with scholarships up to 75% from the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission. Registration is open online at https://ictkerala.org/open-courses till June 15. For further details, individuals can contact +91 75 940 51437 or send an e-mail to info@ictkerala.org. The academy has developed specialised programmes to cater to the growing industry of Machine Learning & Artificial Intelligence, recognising the immense potential in this field. In addition to the Cyber Security Analyst programme that equips participants with the necessary skills to combat cyber threats and ensure a secure digital landscape, the academy is offering programmes in Data Science & Analytics, Software Testing, Full Stack Development (MERN), Full Stack Development (MEAN), Full Stack Development (Java), and Digital Marketing, which present promising job opportunities with salaries reaching up to Rs 9 lakh per annum. The programme is open to individuals who hold an engineering or science degree or a three-year engineering diploma, with a foundation level knowledge (Plus Two equivalent) in mathematics and computer fundamental skills. Students who have completed their graduation but are awaiting the final results can also apply.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });