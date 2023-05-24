No rush seen for exchanging Rs 2k notes in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala did not see a frenzied rush for exchanging the Rs 2000 currency notes at the banks on the first day. However, customers who visited the branches had mixed feelings about the withdrawal of the notes.

B R Celine, an 80-year-old resident of Thiruvananthapuram, expressed concerns that the sudden withdrawal of Rs 2000 notes might create difficulties for people, similar to the 2016 demonetisation. She also believed that frequent changes like these can be problematic and not as simple as changing TV channels.

On the other hand, Shyla, a 53-year-old government employee from the capital city, found the exchange process surprisingly hassle-free. She remarked, “It went smoothly, and the process was not as troublesome as I expected.”

At State Bank of India (SBI) branches in the capital city, the rush was similar to any regular working day. All bank branches were offering the exchange facility. A bank official mentioned that there was no rush on the first day and they do not anticipate significant rushes in the coming days either. Compared to Rs 500 and Rs 100 notes, Rs 2000 notes are less in circulation as their printing was discontinued in 2018-19. ATM withdrawals of Rs 2000 notes were also reduced later on, the bank official said.

While many had concerns, there were individuals like Eddyson from Thiruvananthapuram who did not face any issues with the sudden withdrawal of the note. The 63-year-old stated, “At this point, I can’t comment much about this new change, but all I can say is that I am looking forward to better days ahead.”

