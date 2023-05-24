ORR: Public notice for 3D notification issued

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued the public document (gazette notification) as part of the 3D notification for land acquisition for the proposed Outer Ring Road (ORR) project in the district. The 3D notification was issued by the special deputy collector for land acquisition (NH) and the competent authority one month ago.

A 3D notification is the Union government’s declaration that the land marked for acquisition vests entirely with it. Meanwhile, sources close to the NHAI said that 30% of the land acquisition proceedings have been completed. The tender proceedings for the construction of the highway are also in progress.

“Nearly 100 ha of land has been acquired so far. The next step is the publishing of the 3G notification related to the awarding of compensation amount to the land owners. The bidding proceedings are on, and the tender is expected to be finalised by next month. The construction work could be started by August,” said an NHAI official.

A total of 348.09 hectares of land will have to be acquired for the proposed 77 km-long road from Vizhinjam to Navaikulam near the Kollam border, including the Thekkada-Mangalapuram link road. The NHAI has divided the route into two phases: the first from Navaikulam to Thekkada, and the second from Thekkada to Vizhinjam.

The link road will also be constructed in the second phase. The land acquisition of a 65 km-long stretch along the road will be carried out in the first phase. The laying of boundary stones as part of the demarcation of land has been completed.

The NHAI carried out the demarcation process in association with the revenue department, and a Bhopal-based firm, Highway Engineering Consultant. As per the detailed project report, the stretch passes through 31 villages. The ORR project got the Union government’s in-principle approval in 2019. As per the plan, the six-lane road will be 45 m wide and will have 10 m-wide service lanes. Recently, the NHAI marked the road as NH 866.

