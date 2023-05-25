Complaints on roads in state reduced, says PWD Minister Riyas

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The complaints regarding the roads in Kerala have been reduced to a great extent, and the hardwork of officials and new methods like running contracts have been of great help, PWD Minister P A Mohammed Riyas has said. He was speaking at a meeting of the Constituency Monitoring Team (CMT), formed to monitor and streamline the department’s work in each constituency, in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

“Pre-monsoon works have been permitted for roads that don’t come under running contracts. However, if maintenance is required for roads during rainy season, it should be done on time. Those that cannot be fixed permanently should be mended temporarily, and these should be repaired permanently after the rain. Even if all this is done, and yet there are roads that are prone to problems during rainy season, the official should get a list of them in advance,” he said.

The special task force formed last year for monsoon operations will function this year. Safety standards must be followed at road construction sites. “The work on the roads by the Kerala Water Authority for laying pipes, should be completed within a specified time, and a decision regarding it should be taken after consulting the superiors,” he added.

