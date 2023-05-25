Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Complaints on roads in state reduced, says PWD Minister Riyas

The special task force formed last year for monsoon operations will function this year. Safety standards must be followed at road construction sites.

Published: 25th May 2023 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2023 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

P A Mohammed Riyas

PWD Minister P A Mohammed Riyas

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The complaints regarding the roads in Kerala have been reduced to a great extent, and the hardwork of officials and new methods like running contracts have been of great help, PWD Minister P A Mohammed Riyas has said. He was speaking at a meeting of the Constituency Monitoring Team (CMT), formed to monitor and streamline the department’s work in each constituency, in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. 

“Pre-monsoon works have been permitted for roads that don’t come under running contracts. However, if maintenance is required for roads during rainy season, it should be done on time. Those that cannot be fixed permanently should be mended temporarily, and these should be repaired permanently after the rain. Even if all this is done, and yet there are roads that are prone to problems during rainy season, the official should get a list of them in advance,” he said. 

The special task force formed last year for monsoon operations will function this year. Safety standards must be followed at road construction sites. “The work on the roads by the Kerala Water Authority for laying pipes, should be completed within a specified time, and a decision regarding it should be taken after consulting the superiors,” he added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PWD Minister P A Mohammed Riyas Constituency Monitoring Team Kerala roads
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp