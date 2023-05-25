CTCRI to prepare policy document on management of mealybugs

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A wide-ranging discussion on the management of cassava mealybug was conducted by scientists, along with different stakeholders including officials from the agriculture department and Krishi Vigyan Kendras.

Mealybugs infest various crops including cassava, the fifth most produced staple food crop in the world. There are three species of mealybugs found seriously affecting cassava worldwide. The most serious of the three, cassava mealybug (Phenacoccus manihoti), was first reported in India from Thrissur in April 2020 by NBAIR Bengaluru.

The brainstorming session, organised by ICAR-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute (CTCRI), was attended by scientists from National Bureau of Agricultural Insect Resources (NBAIR), CTCRI, Kerala Agricultural University and Tamil Nadu Agricultural University.

S C Dubey, assistant director general (plant protection & biosafety-PP&B), ICAR, New Delhi, and NBAIR Bengaluru director N Sushil were present. C A Jayaprakash of CTCRI spoke on ‘The hurdles in the management of mealybugs in agricultural crops.’ ‘Management of mealy bugs using entomopathogenic fungi’ was the topic of the talk by O P Reji Rani from KAU.

‘Mass culturing technique of cassava mealybug parasitoid Anagurus lopezi’ was discussed by Sampath Kumar, NBAIR. M T Ranjith from KAU spoke on the ‘Management of Paracoccus marginatus in cassava,’ and P A Saravanan of TNAU discussed the status of cassava mealybugs in Salem and others growing in Tamil Nadu.

In the plenary session of panel discussion, experts addressed queries raised by different stakeholders.

CTCRI director G Byju, in his concluding remarks, said a policy document on management of mealybugs infesting cassava will be prepared considering all the valuable suggestions and recommendations of the session. After consultation with ADG (PP&B) and NBAIR director, it will be published and submitted to the Council.

