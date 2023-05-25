Film fest to honour women filmmakers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Filca Film Lovers Cultural Association is organising May Film Fest honouring four prominent women filmmakers on May 25 as part of its 25th anniversary. This month’s film festival is centred around the theme of martyrdom in women’s world cinema.

The festival will open on Thursday, at the Malayalam Section Hall of the State Central Library. Sub collector Ashwati Srinivas will inaugurate the event at 9.30 am where B Sandhya IPS will be the chief guest. State librarian P K Shobhana, novelist-film critic Sabu Shankar, renowned actress Girija Surendran and Dr Radhakrishnan will attend.

The screening will begin with the German film Rosa Luxemburg directed by Margarethe von Trotta, based on the life of the remarkable political activist. Then the English film Les Suffragette by Sarah Gavron, which explores the suffragette movement in Britain.

At 3 pm the Italian film Seven Beauties by Lina Wertmüller, which delves into an unsettling story set during World War II, will be screened. The final one will be the Hungarian film The Unburied Man by Márta Mészáros. It is about former prime minister Imre Nagy, who was executed following the failed Hungarian revolution of 1956.

