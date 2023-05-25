Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Knight-Errant of La Mancha captivates kathakali audience

Quixote does not see the world as it is and prefers to imagine as he thought.

Kalamandalam Ratheeshan performs as Don Quixote

By K S Sreejith
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The famous Knight-Errant of La Mancha in 17th century Spain, Don Quixote alias  Alonso Quijanao, came alive on stage in the capital on Tuesday. As the last hours of Alonso Quijanao’s salvation to the real world from his past misadventures were presented by Kalamandalam Ratheeshan on the stage in kathakali form, the spectators could not control their tears of joy at the Karthika Thirunal Theatre.

It was after eight years of the adaptation of Don Quixote into kathakali format by P Venugopalan, former director of Malayalam Lexicon of Kerala University, that it was revived and presented to the audience by Margi and Drisyavedi. “The plot was set in eight scenes from Alonso Quijanao’s transformation as Don Quixote after he reads many books and loses his mind and decides to become a Knight Errant,” Venugopal told TNIE. 

“A group of intellectuals approached late poet Ayyappa Panikar on the eve of the 400th anniversary of the novel. It was after his persuasion that I prepared it in kathakali format. And it was performed in Spain. It was well received there,” he said. The original Alonso Quijanao was costumed in normal attire. However, Don Quixote was in a ‘kathi’ costume. His squire Sancho Panza, who mocks Quixote’s adventures and at the same time stands with him till his death, was played by Margi Vijayakumar which kept the audience spellbound.  

Quixote does not see the world as it is and prefers to imagine as he thought. And it was beautifully crafted in the show. For instance, while portraying Quixote’s attack on windmills, Venugopalan simply put on two ‘chuvannaa thaadi’ costumes standing on a stool.  

Quixote’s encounter with the lion and Carrasco, his friend who disguised as his rival knight to get him return home was also performed with the accompaniment of the beautiful lyrics by Pathiyoor Sankaran Kutty. The final scene in which all the characters gather during Alonso Quijano’s last moments serves as a revelation of Don Quixote’s redemption. It also reminds audience that, as the separation between truth and untruth, fantasy and reality is narrow, one has to tread carefully.

