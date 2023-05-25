Lt Gen Vijay B Nair takes over as GOC of Jalandhar Vajra Corps

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sainik School Kazhakootam is elated after yet another alumnus has joined the top echelons of defence forces. 55-year-old Lieutenant General Vijay B Nair, 1985 batch of SSKZM, took over his new role as the General Officer Commanding of the prestigious Vajra Corps, Jalandhar. The Vajra Corps is also addressed as the ‘Defenders of Punjab’.

A native of Alathur in Palakkad, Vijay was commissioned into an infantry battalion in June 1988. He had the privilege of commanding the same battalion with distinction from 2005 to 2008. He later commanded a Brigade in the Western Sector, operationalised a sub area on the northern borders and also a division in Jammu & Kashmir. In his illustrious career spanning 35 years, the General Officer has wide-ranging experience of command, staff and instructional appointments.

Prior to assuming command of the Vajra Corps, Lt Gen Vijay was the Chief of Staff at Headquarters Western Command. One of his seniors at SSKZM, retired Colonel Rajesh Nair told TNIE that Vijay was school captain designate, but since he got through National Defence Academy after his 11th grade, he left the school then.

“Vijay was an all-rounder, topping in academics, sports, games and in elocution at Sainik School. He was also a distinguished alumnus of the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun. At 55, Vijay has become probably the youngest Lt Gen,” said Col Rajesh Nair.

The defence official had also proved his mettle abroad during his stint with the Indian Military Training Team, Bhutan, and Chief of Staff in a multinational brigade in a Chapter VII mission, under the aegis of the United Nations.

