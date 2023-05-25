Talks on implementing  Rs 82-crore smart meter project in KSEB fail

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Now the ball is in the court of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the meeting called by Power Minister K Krishnankutty with the trade union leaders failed to end the stalemate on implementing the first phase of the Rs 8200-crore smart meter project. The minister will be holding talks with the chief minister and accordingly, the board will be taking a stand on whether 35 lakh smart meters should be installed on the TOTEX (total cost of expenditure combining capital expenditure and operational expenditure) model or not.

While principal secretary (power) K R Jyothilal and C Suresh Kumar, director (Distribution), KSEBL, maintained that the board will lose the Centre’s 15 per cent subsidy in the Rs 8,200 crore project, leaders of CITU and INTUC, Elamaram Kareem and R Chandrasekharan respectively, demanded to see the documents pertaining to it. When they couldn’t produce it, the power minister was forced to pass the buck on the chief minister. Elamaram Kareem told TNIE that the trade unions are strongly against the implementation of the smart meter project under the TOTEX model.

“A group of board officials, including a former CMD, have been lobbying with the Centre to have the smart meter project implemented here which is against the interests of the state and consumers. They have promised the Power Finance Corporation Ltd and the Centre that they will ensure that it is implemented here. The LDF government is not here to act according to the Centre’s diktat and the trade unions will not fall prey to the decision taken by these officials,” said Elamaram Kareem.

If the smart meter project is implemented on the TOTEX model, a consumer will have to shell out an additional Rs 8,000 - Rs 9,000 to set up the new device in their buildings. The final amount may vary with the consumer being forced to pay more in their bi-monthly bill. The trade unions demand that the project should be initiated by C-DAC has not gone down well with a section of KSEBL officials as they are keen to see the contract awarded to MNC power companies.

Elamaram Kareem told TNIE that when none of the states in the country are yet to fully implement the smart meter project, the board officials in Kerala are showing haste which arouses suspicion. AITUC state president Kanam Rajendran had given a letter in writing to the power minister as he couldn’t attend the talks due to health issues. In his letter, Kanam urged that the TOTEX model should be cancelled. Due to stiff opposition from trade union leaders, including INTUC’s Chandrasekharan, power principal secretary Jyothilal, has given a letter to the board urging them to stop the tendering process. A copy of the letter has also been provided to the trade union leaders where tendering process, finalisation of the project and work being awarded should be taken only after a final decision is taken by the state government.

