Technopark’s Bhavani, Carnival buildings now await redemption

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Bhavani and Carnival buildings on the Technopark Phase-I campus in Thiruvananthapuram cut a sorry figure at times of heavy downpours. Despite periodic maintenance work, rainwater leaks through the ceilings, causing inconvenience to employees. On Monday evening, the porous roof of an office set up temporarily on the sixth floor of the Bhavani building leaked profusely, inundating the entire floor and causing damage to computers.

Carnival building’s parking lot waterlogged

in the rain that lashed the city on Monday

| Prathidhwani

The video of the same shot by employees had gone viral on social media. Similarly, the parking lot of the Carnival building gets waterlogged during the rain owing to a lack of maintenance. A source said the Carnival Group is in a soup which delayed the regular maintenance work. “The employees working in various companies in the Bhavani and Carnival buildings have been bearing the brunt for a long time due to the poor upkeep. In the case of the Bhavani building, the maintenance work was done a month ago, but it didn’t help. The roof is so weak that rainwater can easily enter the office space,” said an employee working in the Bhavani building on condition of anonymity.

The main buildings of Technopark Phase-I, including Nila, Bhavani and Thejaswini, are being revamped. The work includes maintenance of roofs and floors. However, the Carnival building is directly under the co-developer Carnival Group. According to Prathidhwani, the welfare organisation of IT employees, the staff has been on the receiving end due to the problem. The organisation has also urged the Technopark authorities at the Park Centre to fix the issue at the earliest.

“In Technopark, employees have been facing waterlogging issues in a few areas, especially in front of the Carnival building. Employees can’t walk through it or take their vehicles from the parking area during the rain. Also, there is a leakage in the Bhavani building. Carnival and Bhavani buildings authorities must take speedy action to resolve the issue before monsoon,” said Vineeth Chandran, secretary, Prathidhwani.

Meanwhile, a top official of Technopark told TNIE that they have completed the maintenance work, and the revamping of various buildings, including Nila, Bhavani and Thejaswini, is in progress.

The sixth floor of the Bhavani building was allotted to seven companies recently, and other office spaces were made temporarily. However, we will check the porous roofs inside the office and fix them as soon as possible,” he said. The officials of Carinival were unavailable for comments.

