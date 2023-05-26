Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Animal attacks: Kerala Congress urges government to form high-level panel

Published: 26th May 2023 10:51 AM

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The Kerala Congress has urged the state government to formulate a high-level committee to address issues related to man-animal conflicts. The committee should be entrusted with vast powers that include taking necessary steps to prevent animal attacks and urgent measures whenever such incidents occur. The Kerala Congress raised the demand in view of the difficulties faced by farmers and people living in the high ranges due to increasing incidents of man-animal conflicts. 

Kerala Congress chairman Jose K Mani met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and sought to take up the matter. 

Jose pointed out that human habitats near forest fringes are finding it increasingly difficult to survive in the wake of increasing animal attacks. The forest department alone cannot prevent such incidents or ensure people’s safety, he said. 

He further pointed out that there is widespread confusion in implementing the Kottayam district collectors’ order to shoot a wild gaur that killed two people. “If a high-level committee is formed, it can effectively intervene on such occasions,” he said. 

Jose K Mani also demanded that the state government should put pressure on the Centre to bring in amendments to the Wild Life (Protection) Act 1972. An all-party meet should be sent to meet the Prime Minister to apprise him about the gravity of the situation,” he demanded. 

