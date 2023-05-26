Delay in paddy procurement arrears to farmers not our fault: Kerala Bank

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Bank has stated that the delay in payment of paddy procurement arrears to farmers was not its fault. A statement issued by the bank said Rs 5.53 crore is yet to be distributed to farmers. This is the balance amount pending in the Rs 200 crore loan agreement with the supplyco.

“As per the list handed over by Supplyco, Rs 19,90,15,598.40 was to be distributed to farmers. Of this Rs 5.53 crore is yet to be disbursed as the supplyco has not handed over the address or phone numbers of beneficiaries. It has given only the Paddy receipt sheet number. It is not practically possible to contact the farmers with the number alone,” the statement said.

The bank had handed over the list of pending disbursals to the supplyco and asked it to communicate it to the farmers. The bank sanctioned loans to all farmers who approached it. Some farmers are desisting from accepting the procurement amount as loan. The loan is given on the guarantee of Supplyco and the repayment burden is on Supplyco.

In case of default in repayment, banks will not initiate recovery steps against farmers or it will not reflect in their credit score. The statement also said that the supplyco was silent on the previous arrears due to the bank.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Bank has stated that the delay in payment of paddy procurement arrears to farmers was not its fault. A statement issued by the bank said Rs 5.53 crore is yet to be distributed to farmers. This is the balance amount pending in the Rs 200 crore loan agreement with the supplyco. “As per the list handed over by Supplyco, Rs 19,90,15,598.40 was to be distributed to farmers. Of this Rs 5.53 crore is yet to be disbursed as the supplyco has not handed over the address or phone numbers of beneficiaries. It has given only the Paddy receipt sheet number. It is not practically possible to contact the farmers with the number alone,” the statement said. The bank had handed over the list of pending disbursals to the supplyco and asked it to communicate it to the farmers. The bank sanctioned loans to all farmers who approached it. Some farmers are desisting from accepting the procurement amount as loan. The loan is given on the guarantee of Supplyco and the repayment burden is on Supplyco. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In case of default in repayment, banks will not initiate recovery steps against farmers or it will not reflect in their credit score. The statement also said that the supplyco was silent on the previous arrears due to the bank.