‘Modern medical technologies will boost state’s healthcare system’

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will boost the state’s healthcare system by encouraging domestic production and developing modern medical technologies, Industries Minister P Rajeeve has said.

He was inaugurating an industrial conclave ‘Bio Connect Kerala 2023’ organised by the Kerala State Industries Development Corporation (KSIDC).

The conclave witnessed the active participation of experts and institutions in the field of life sciences. The minister said local talent will be promoted to develop modern technology in industrial units connected with the health sector. By creating an efficient business environment, the government intends to make Kerala the pivot in the manufacture of medical equipment and diagnostics.

Rajeev said the abundance of natural resources in the state was conducive to the growth of the pharmaceutical sector. The government will give full support to the sector so that its benefits reach all strata of society. He reminded us that the government’s industrial policy promotes commercial possibilities in healthcare.

The industries minister said the government was engaged in creating an industrial ecosystem that promotes collaboration between industry and academia and encourages more investment.

Realising the importance of modernisation and basic infrastructure development for industrial growth, the government has made great strides in creating an investment-friendly environment, he said.

“Startups, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises, can now mobilise investment easily in the state,” Rajeev said. He added that the Bio 360 Life Science Park of KSIDC has transformed into a centre of cooperation between research institutions, science and technology academies and companies in the field of biotechnology, nanotechnology and life sciences. The aim of the park is to create infrastructure, such as centres for incubation and technology development, that are needed for industries.

As many as 300 delegates are participating in the conclave which also has stalls featuring modern products and services in the life sciences sector. The conclave will conclude on Friday (May 25).

