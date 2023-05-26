Student from Andhra Pradesh held for scalding her roommate

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvallam police arrested a 22-year-old female student from the College of Agriculture, Vellayani, on Thursday. The student Lohitha, in her fourth year of BSc Agriculture, has been accused of causing burn injuries to her roommate, Deepika. Lohitha and Deepika shared a hostel room at the college and both hail from Andhra Pradesh.

According to police sources, Lohitha had a history of mentally harassing Deepika. Lohitha came from a financially privileged background, while Deepika’s family was facing financial difficulties. This power dynamic caused Lohitha to exert mental dominance over Deepika.

Sources added that Deepika was an introvert and did not have any other friends in college except Lohitha. However, over the past two years, Lohitha began bullying her. “Lohitha has been mentally dominating Deepika. Deepika used to silently endure mental harassment. However, this is the first time she has physically harmed Deepika. On May 18, she scalded Deepika using a hot metallic vessel from the induction cooker,” an officer stated.

Immediately after the incident, Deepika went home. Unfortunately, her burn injuries worsened on her back and arms. Deepika’s family learned about the incident from her, and they insisted that she return and file a police complaint. Lohitha has been charged under non-bailable IPC Section 326A for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by using acid or similar substances. The police have denied that the attack was casteist in nature, explaining that the attack stemmed from the financial disparity between the students’ families.

“The victim has given a statement that Lohitha used to severely dominate her in the confines of the hostel room. But we don’t think the attack was casteist in nature. Also, we are not aware of the social background of the two students,” the police sources added. In response to the incident, the college has formed a four-member panel to investigate the matter further.

