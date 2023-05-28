Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Delay in LA of Kodinada-Vazhimukku road: Kerala gives 2-month ultimatum

Additional chief secretary A Jayathilak instructed collector Geromic George to acquire the land within two months and hand it over to the Kerala Road Fund Board for tender proceedings.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the inordinate delay in acquiring land for developing the 1.5-km road from Kodinada to Vazhimukku in Balaramapuram as part of the Karamana-Kaliyikkavila highway project, the state government has given an ultimatum to the district collector to complete the entire land acquisition proceedings within two months.

Additional chief secretary A Jayathilak instructed collector Geromic George to acquire the land within two months and hand it over to the Kerala Road Fund Board for tender proceedings. The 1.5km stretch has turned into a nightmare for residents and commuters due to frequent traffic congestion. The development of the road came to a standstill after traders protested against the state government’s proposal to build an underpass in the area.

As per revenue records, the department needs to acquire 49.74 acres of land on the left side of the road from Thiruvananthapuram and 1.53 hectares on the right.

Though the notification for acquiring the land was issued in 2019, several hurdles, including the pandemic and opposition from the traders, brought the project to a standstill. Last month, the district revenue officials were summoned by the government to enquire about the delay in the land acquisition. The government also rejected their request to complete the acquisition by March 2024.

A senior revenue official told TNIE that efforts are under way to complete the acquisition proceedings on a war footing. “The proceedings faced a delay as the evaluation of buildings was not completed. But now, the acquisition process has begun. We are confident of completing the proceedings within two months,” said the official.

Meanwhile, the stalemate between traders and the Road Development Action Council continues over the proposal to build an underpass at the busy Balaramapuram junction.

Earlier, the CPM-led panchayat passed a resolution against the state government’s proposal to build an underpass in the area to avoid traffic congestion.

The traders’ associations and the action council recently conducted separate protests at Balaramapuram, opposing and supporting the project, respectively. Both parties sought immediate intervention from the government to resolve the matter.  However, KRFB, the executing agency of the project, has decided to go ahead with the underpass proposal.

The underpass has been proposed from Kodinada to Chaliyar Street on the main road, an area that has seen significant work done as part of the Karamana-Kaliyikkavila road development project. The traders allege that any further construction in the area would undo all the good work done so far.

Moreover, the fact that more land needs to be acquired to build service roads for the underpass has left many calling the project ‘unscientific’. As per the KRFB’s latest plan, the land for the Kodinada-Vazhimukku road will be acquired along the Old Rajapatha road near Thykkapalli mosque. 

Officials said only a small portion of the 300-metre stretch needs to be acquired from private owners, as most of the land is already in the state’s possession. The second reach of the six-lane Karamana-Kaliyikkavila highway, from Pravachambalam to Kodinada in Balaramapuram, was commissioned in February 2021.

