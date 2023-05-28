Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala youth gets 8 years in jail for sexually abusing 10-year-old

Published: 28th May 2023 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2023 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram POCSO Special Fast Track Court has sentenced 32-year-old Sudhi to eight years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 35,000 for raping a 10-year-old girl who was his neighbour. The fine would be used to pay compensation to the victim and Sudhi will have to spend one additional year in captivity if he fails to pay it.

The incident pertaining to the case took place on  February 18, 2021, at 11:30 pm. When the child went out in the yard to urinate, the accused was standing outside his house. 

The child was urinating in the yard in front of the house because she was afraid to go to the toilet situated at the rear of the house. The youth called the girl to his room and offered her a gift. It is reported that the accused persisted in taking the girl to his room despite her reluctance.

The accused then took the girl on his lap and showed her obscene videos on his mobile phone. The parents who came out in search of their daughter found the accused holding her on his lap. In the ensuing melee, the accused damaged his phone by throwing it away and escaped from the scene.

Special  Public Prosecutors R S Vijay Mohan, M Mubeena, and R Y Akhilesh appeared for the prosecution. The prosecution examined 19 witnesses.

