Regional Cancer Centre’s Asraya organises 'Snehasangamam'

Patients of RCC, their family members and Asraya volunteers attended the function.

Dr Lijeesh L A, Deputy Superintendent of RCC, speaking at the Snehasangamam organised by Asraya on Saturday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Asraya, an all-women charitable organisation for the well-being of cancer patients in the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC), organised ‘Snehasangamam’, a family meet, in the city on Saturday. 

Patients of RCC, their family members and Asraya volunteers attended the function. Dr Lijesh L A, deputy superintendent of RCC, inaugurated the function hosted by Cosmopolitan Club at Muttada. 

Asraya president Santha Jose presided over. Patients and children of patients who secured the highest marks in classes 10 and 12 were felicitated at the event. The daughter of a patient was presented with the Padmini Varkey Award instituted in the name of a late executive member of Asraya. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 2,500. 

“Three awards were given away in the class 10 category to felicitate two patients who secured A and B+ grades, said Lekshmi Rajendran a volunteer. Radhika Unnikrishnan conducted a career guidance class for students. 

Asraya has been providing monetary, physical and moral support to cancer patients and their families for the last 27 years. Its annual budget is about Rs 1 crore which they source from donations and endowments.

