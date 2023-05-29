Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Token of protest: CSI parishioners give ‘symbolic’ farewell to bishop Rasalam

Protesters carried effigy of Dharmaraj Rasalam and produced a 20-point chargesheet against him.

Published: 29th May 2023 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2023 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

The effigy of CSI Bishop and moderator A Dharmaraj Rasalam garlanded with chappals and black ribbons at Martyr’s Square in Palayam | B P Deepu

The effigy of CSI Bishop and moderator A Dharmaraj Rasalam garlanded with chappals and black ribbons at Martyr’s Square in Palayam | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ‘symbolic’ farewell for CSI moderator and Bishop of South Kerala Diocese, A Dharmaraj Rasalam, at Martyr’s Square, Palayam, saw comical scenes. Though the Rasalam faction had announced they were taking out a protest march calling for alcohol and substance abuse abstinence, the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner denied them permission.

The tenure of Rasalam ended on May 19 as he had turned 67. But since the tainted bishop was staying put in office, a section of the parishioners, numbering over 500, decided to give him a ‘symbolic’ farewell on Sunday as a token of protest.

Prominent Christian theologian Prof Valsan Thampu, who inaugurated the protest, took a jibe against Rasalam, citing that he is scared of the Enforcement Directorate officials arresting him, which has led him to confine to his home.

The protesters also carried an effigy of Rasalam on the stage and produced a 20-point chargesheet against him. “Our charges against Rasalam include demolishing the LMS Cathedral with the help of the bulldozer and his cronies, five times the ED had grilled him. 

Very soon he is expected to be charge sheeted, he dismantled the church committee and instead anointed secretary T T Preveen as admission secretary to sell off SIUC certificates and more. Each time when a charge sheet was announced, the effigy was garlanded by chappals,” said V T Mohanan, a whistleblower who has been relentlessly fighting Rasalam over a financial irregularity case registered under the money laundering act.

Nineteen black ribbons were also tied onto the effigy. The only time when Rasalam’s effigy was given a white ribbon was when they recalled how he had agreed before the Justice Rajendra Babu commission, who had served as chairman of the admission supervisory committee for professional colleges in Kerala,  that he had allegedly accepted a Rs 7.5 crore as a bribe. 

Later, the effigy was immersed at Shanghumugham Beach. This time the parishioners, who had been opposing Rasalam’s activities and style of functioning over the last several years, got support from the Police and the local CPM leadership. Their earlier protests had seen several parishioners getting hurt in the melee. This saw the loyalists of Rasalam coming out with a change of plan after the Police denied them permission to hold a protest march from Mateer Memorial  Church to Martyr’s Square. 

Rasalam is currently at their synod at Royapettah in Chennai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alchohol and substance abuse Bishop of South Kerala Diocese
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp