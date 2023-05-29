Token of protest: CSI parishioners give ‘symbolic’ farewell to bishop Rasalam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ‘symbolic’ farewell for CSI moderator and Bishop of South Kerala Diocese, A Dharmaraj Rasalam, at Martyr’s Square, Palayam, saw comical scenes. Though the Rasalam faction had announced they were taking out a protest march calling for alcohol and substance abuse abstinence, the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner denied them permission.

The tenure of Rasalam ended on May 19 as he had turned 67. But since the tainted bishop was staying put in office, a section of the parishioners, numbering over 500, decided to give him a ‘symbolic’ farewell on Sunday as a token of protest.

Prominent Christian theologian Prof Valsan Thampu, who inaugurated the protest, took a jibe against Rasalam, citing that he is scared of the Enforcement Directorate officials arresting him, which has led him to confine to his home.

The protesters also carried an effigy of Rasalam on the stage and produced a 20-point chargesheet against him. “Our charges against Rasalam include demolishing the LMS Cathedral with the help of the bulldozer and his cronies, five times the ED had grilled him.

Very soon he is expected to be charge sheeted, he dismantled the church committee and instead anointed secretary T T Preveen as admission secretary to sell off SIUC certificates and more. Each time when a charge sheet was announced, the effigy was garlanded by chappals,” said V T Mohanan, a whistleblower who has been relentlessly fighting Rasalam over a financial irregularity case registered under the money laundering act.

Nineteen black ribbons were also tied onto the effigy. The only time when Rasalam’s effigy was given a white ribbon was when they recalled how he had agreed before the Justice Rajendra Babu commission, who had served as chairman of the admission supervisory committee for professional colleges in Kerala, that he had allegedly accepted a Rs 7.5 crore as a bribe.

Later, the effigy was immersed at Shanghumugham Beach. This time the parishioners, who had been opposing Rasalam’s activities and style of functioning over the last several years, got support from the Police and the local CPM leadership. Their earlier protests had seen several parishioners getting hurt in the melee. This saw the loyalists of Rasalam coming out with a change of plan after the Police denied them permission to hold a protest march from Mateer Memorial Church to Martyr’s Square.

Rasalam is currently at their synod at Royapettah in Chennai.

