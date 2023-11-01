64-year-old abuses mentally-ill minor girl in Thiruvananthapuram, gets 52 years of rigorous imprisonment

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The special fast track court in Thiruvananthapuram has sentenced a 64-year-old man to 52 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing a minor suffering from mental illness. Prabhat Kumar of Mudavanmugal was sentenced by Judge R Rekha for abusing the 15-year-old girl. A fine of Rs 1.25 lakh has been imposed against Kumar, which will be handed over to the victim.

Since the prison term will run concurrently, Kumar will undergo 35 years of imprisonment.

Public prosecutor R S Vijayamohan said the girl was abused by Kumar in 2013 at her residence. Though he made a similar attempt the next day, the victim’s 85-year-old grandmother came to her aid and drove him away by brandishing a machete. The girl’s mother, also suffers from mental illness.

The incident came to light after the girl’s friends noticed her injuries and informed the teachers, who in turn approached the police.

