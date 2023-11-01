Avoid restrictions on forest route to Sabarimala: Mala Araya Maha Sabha

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Mala Araya Maha Sabha has demanded the forest department not to impose restrictions on the traditional forest route to Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple during the annual pilgrimage season. The Sabha fears that the forest department will continue with the specific timing introduced during the Covid period.

The Sabha had discussed the matter at a joint meeting with its feeder organisations, including the Sree Ayyappa Dharma Sangham. Last year, the forest route was opened only after the Sabha launched a protest at Kalaketti. “The restriction would affect the sanctity of the pilgrimage. The forest department’s restrictions in recent years violate traditional customs. Pilgrims should be allowed round the clock from this season,” said a statement issued by the Sabha.

Sabha general secretary P K Sajeev told TNIE that the forest department had some hidden agenda in continuing with the restriction even after the pandemic.“Before the pandemic, pilgrims were allowed on the forest route round the clock. The timing was introduced during the pandemic to ensure social distancing. Last year, pilgrim movement was limited between 10 am and 2.30 pm though there was no pandemic threat,” he said.

The restriction will affect the livelihood of tribal people who used to sell errands to the pilgrims, according to Sajeevan. “It affects the livelihood of about 1,000 tribal families. Also, the restriction will deny many pilgrims an opportunity to visit the ancient tribal shrines en route,” he said. According to him, about 11 lakh pilgrims used the forest route before the pandemic. It came down to 4.50 lakh last year.”

Traditional forest route

The forest route from Erumely to Pampa is popular among devout pilgrims. It would take about eight hours for the trek from Erumely to Pampa. The route starts from Erumely Peroorthode and passes through the Koyikkal kavu and the Kalaketti Siva temple. The latter is an ancient shrine belonging to the Mala Araya community. Pilgrims then head to the Azhutha river, pick a stone from the river bed and continue the walk. This stone would be left at the Inchipparakkotta tribal shrine at Kallidamkunnu.

The travel then progresses through the Devi Temple, Mukkuzhi. On top of the Karimala hill is a pond and shrine dedicated to the Karimala Moorthi.

The next stations are Cheriyanavattam and Valiyanavattam and the trek ends at Pampa. From there pilgrims travel through the normal route to the shrine.

