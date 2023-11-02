Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

LSGD launches drive to remove illegal flex boards in Thiruvananthapuram

TNIE on Tuesday published a report on the flex onslaught in the state capital and how tonnes of hoarding waste is lying accumulated owing to a lack of a disposal mechanism.

Published: 02nd November 2023 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2023 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Enforcement squad under Suchitwa Mission inspects a printing press as part of a special drive to curb the use of flex boards |b p deepu

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of a report in The New Indian Express, the local self-government department has come out with an order directing the Suchitwa Mission and local bodies to strengthen enforcement activities to curb PVC flex boards in the state. 

TNIE on Tuesday published a report on the flex onslaught in the state capital and how tonnes of hoarding waste is lying accumulated owing to a lack of a disposal mechanism. The Additional Chief Secretary (local self-government department) Saradha Muraleedharan on Tuesday issued a direction to the enforcement teams under LSGD to take immediate action against the manufacturers and distributors of PVC flex materials to curb PVC flex in the state. 

On Wednesday, the executive director of Suchitwa Mission, K T Balabhaskar, issued an order directing the district coordinators to initiate action against violators. Following directions, the special enforcement team under the Suchitwa Mission carried out inspections at several printing press units in the capital.

“Our squad has collected samples from the shops they inspected, and we will be giving the sample to the state pollution control board for further scrutiny. It’s very hard to identify PVC materials during initial inspection. Once we get the results, strict action will be taken against the violators,” says an official of Suchitwa Mission.

The official said that local self-government institutions will also conduct similar drives in the coming days. “We will also continue with the inspections,” the official adds.

No more
The Additional Chief Secretary (local self-government department) Saradha Muraleedharan issued direction to enforcement teams to take immediate action against the manufacturers and distributors of PVC flex materials.

TAGS
flex boards hoarding

