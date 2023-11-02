Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Over 400 products showcased at 50 stalls at Tagore Theatre in Thiruvananthapuram

The tribal museum set up at the University College has garnered attention from the visitors due to its varied products on display which were used by tribal people several decades ago.

Tagore Theatre, the main venue of IFFK, at Vazhuthacaud in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Tagore Theatre has been sporting a festive look. The venue of cooperation- registration stall has come out with a wide array of 50 stalls. 

More than 400 products are on display which includes Pokkali products having GI tags, handicrafts, forest products, garments, bags, cashew nuts, honey, chicken chutney powder, dry fruits, spices, jackfruit powder et al. 

The tribal museum set up at the University College has garnered attention from the visitors due to its varied products on display which were used by tribal people several decades ago. Bow and arrow, fish basket, fish cage, petti kutta and traditional products are on display.

The media exhibition set up at Tagore Theatre was inaugurated by Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan. The exhibition titled, ‘The Fourth Estate and Beyond’ exhibits the strides made by the media in Kerala, news happenings and the developments in the sector  garnered attention from the public and media fraternity alike. 

Tagore Theatre

