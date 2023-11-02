Seven days of cultural fiesta begins in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first edition of Keraleeyam 2023 has commenced, showcasing Kerala’s accomplishments to the world. The seven-day extravaganza in the capital city is set to be vibrant, featuring a convergence of socio-cultural and literary personalities. The streets and parks are adorned with vibrant lights, bringing a lively and festive atmosphere to the city. Cultural events and food festivals will grace the city during this time.

Adding to the pride of Kerala, the inaugural dance performance of the ‘Kerala song,’ Keraleeyam, was a heartening spectacle.

Thirty-three students from Kalamandalam presented a dance performance of the Kerala song, showcasing the distinctive art forms of Kerala. The song, penned by K Jayakumar and composed by Bijipal, was brought to life through the choreography of Kalamandalam Sangeetha.

The stage witnessed the grace of various traditional art forms such as Kathakali, Mohiniyattam, Ottamthullal, Nangyarkooth, Theyyam, Kalari, Margamkali, and Oppana. A traditional band and dance fusion featuring unique instruments by Kalamandalam artists will be presented on November 5 at 6.30 pm at the Central Stadium, with Prakash Ullieri as the chief guest.

First phase of extreme poverty alleviation project completed

During the inauguration of Keraleeyam, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the completion of the first phase of the ‘Extreme Poverty Alleviation Project’.

Minister of Local Self-Government M B Rajesh presented the project’s status report to the Chief Minister during the ceremony. Vijayan highlighted Kerala’s strides in becoming a state free from extreme poverty and emphasised the state’s commitment to comprehensive development and welfare initiatives.

“Kerala boasts the lowest poverty rate in India. According to Niti Aayog’s 2021 Multidimensional Poverty Index, Kerala’s poverty level stood at a mere 0.7%. In a dedicated effort to uplift all individuals through comprehensive development and welfare activities, the state launched a significant plan in May 2021 to eliminate extreme poverty. Kerala has devised a scheme unparalleled in any other state,” Vijayan added.

‘Keraleeyam' in Times Square

Furthermore, an animated video of ‘Keraleeyam’ was showcased on the iconic billboard of Times Square in New York, USA, coinciding with the launch of Keraleeyam in the capital. The video presentation aims to showcase Kerala’s history, progress, and achievements to an international audience. The display of the Keraleeyam video and logo will continue in Times Square until November 7, bringing Kerala’s cultural richness and the spirit of the Keraleeyam festival to foreign shores.

