Elaborate arrangements in place to manage waste during Keraleeyam

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To curb littering in public places, the city corporation is gearing up to install bottle booths — dedicated kiosks to collect used plastic bottles — and public bins in various parts of the state capital given the ongoing Keraleeyam 2023. The civic body has hastened the procedures to install the bottle booths and public bins in many parts of the city.

A senior official of the civic body told TNIE that the installation of the bottle booths has already begun. “We will be installing 25 bottle booths and 100 public bins immediately. The bottle booths have been sponsored under the CSR initiative. We will be installing three bins on Thursday night. We have already identified 30 locations for installing the bins. The location for the 60 bins will be identified by Friday. The 100 bins will come up within two days,” said the official.

The public bins, each costing around Rs 56,000, were procured from Metal Industries, a public sector agency. “We will be procuring 400 more bins to ensure full coverage in the city. We have placed the order and within three months we will complete the installation,” the official added.

Action plan

The civic body has come up with an elaborate waste management plan and arrangements to ensure total sanitation during the seven-day mega event. The civic authorities have divided the festival zone (Kowdiar - East Fort) into three zones and have deployed three squads for enforcement and monitoring from 6pm to 5am every day during the festival. A total of 200 Green Army volunteers have been deployed at all festival venues to implement the green protocol while 90 Haritha Karma Sena members have been stationed at the venues to collect the waste generated.

To ensure the streets remain clean, the civic body has deployed 100 sanitation workers every 50 to 100 metres in the festival zone for cleaning. It has also hired 10 vehicles to shift the non-biodegradable waste collected from the venues. For the scientific handling of biodegradable waste generated, the civic body has tied up with six pig farms. The food waste collected from 139 food stalls at eight locations will be carted away to these pig farms.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To curb littering in public places, the city corporation is gearing up to install bottle booths — dedicated kiosks to collect used plastic bottles — and public bins in various parts of the state capital given the ongoing Keraleeyam 2023. The civic body has hastened the procedures to install the bottle booths and public bins in many parts of the city. A senior official of the civic body told TNIE that the installation of the bottle booths has already begun. “We will be installing 25 bottle booths and 100 public bins immediately. The bottle booths have been sponsored under the CSR initiative. We will be installing three bins on Thursday night. We have already identified 30 locations for installing the bins. The location for the 60 bins will be identified by Friday. The 100 bins will come up within two days,” said the official. The public bins, each costing around Rs 56,000, were procured from Metal Industries, a public sector agency. “We will be procuring 400 more bins to ensure full coverage in the city. We have placed the order and within three months we will complete the installation,” the official added. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Action plan The civic body has come up with an elaborate waste management plan and arrangements to ensure total sanitation during the seven-day mega event. The civic authorities have divided the festival zone (Kowdiar - East Fort) into three zones and have deployed three squads for enforcement and monitoring from 6pm to 5am every day during the festival. A total of 200 Green Army volunteers have been deployed at all festival venues to implement the green protocol while 90 Haritha Karma Sena members have been stationed at the venues to collect the waste generated. To ensure the streets remain clean, the civic body has deployed 100 sanitation workers every 50 to 100 metres in the festival zone for cleaning. It has also hired 10 vehicles to shift the non-biodegradable waste collected from the venues. For the scientific handling of biodegradable waste generated, the civic body has tied up with six pig farms. The food waste collected from 139 food stalls at eight locations will be carted away to these pig farms. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp