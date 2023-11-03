Four Keraliets in Oz-bound International Cerebral Palsy Football Team
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four youths from Kerala have found a place in the Indian team that would compete in the International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football (IFCPF) Asia-Oceania Men’s Cerebral Palsy Football Championship.
Sijo George of Thiruvananthapuram, Muhammad Ajinas of Wayanad, Vineesh M R of Thrissur and Shyam Mohan of Kasaragod are part of the team that would compete in the tournament that started on October 31 and ends on November 12 in Melbourne, Australia.
The four are members of the Cerebral Palsy Sports Association of Kerala (CPSAK). The Indian team left for Melbourne on Wednesday night.