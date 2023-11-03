Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Four Keraliets in Oz-bound International Cerebral Palsy Football Team

Sijo George of Thiruvananthapuram, Muhammad Ajinas of Wayanad, Vineesh M R of Thrissur and Shyam Mohan of Kasaragod are part of the team that would compete in the tournament.

Published: 03rd November 2023 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2023 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Shyam Mohan, Vineesh M R , Sijo George, Muhammad Ajinas. (Photo | special arrangement)

Shyam Mohan, Vineesh M R , Sijo George, Muhammad Ajinas. (Photo | special arrangement)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Four youths from Kerala have found a place in the Indian team that would compete in the International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football (IFCPF) Asia-Oceania Men’s Cerebral Palsy Football Championship.

Sijo George of Thiruvananthapuram, Muhammad Ajinas of Wayanad, Vineesh M R of Thrissur and Shyam Mohan of Kasaragod are part of the team that would compete in the tournament that started on October 31 and ends on November 12 in Melbourne, Australia.

The four are members of the Cerebral Palsy Sports Association of Kerala (CPSAK). The Indian team left for Melbourne on Wednesday night.  

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp