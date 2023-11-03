KPCC issues strict warning to Aryadan Shoukath for organising Palestine solidarity event in Malappuram
Published: 03rd November 2023 10:34 AM | Last Updated: 03rd November 2023 10:34 AM
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress state leadership has issued a stern warning to party general secretary Aryadan Shoukath for organising a separate Palestine solidarity event in Malappuram on Friday, under the Aryadan Mohammed Foundation.
Despite pleas from party state president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan to refrain from hosting a parallel event, Shoukath has insisted on proceeding with the gathering as planned. Aryadan Shoukath who belongs to the ‘A’ group has been quite active in factional activities in Malappuram district.
The warning issued by state organising general secretary T U Radhakrishnan states that Aryadan Shoukath should turn away from holding a parallel session at a time when the party is working united towards the upcoming Lok Sabha election.