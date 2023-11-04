More emphasis on IT research must in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of Keraleeyam, a seminar was organised by the IT department on ‘IT sector in Kerala’, which suggested that more emphasis should be given to research in the sector.

It emphasised on designing courses in the form of acquiring expertise in the respective fields beyond mere education. It mentioned offering more internship programmes and refresher courses in the IT sector.

The seminar also noted that the state has set an example by using the IT sector for the upliftment of society and that more infrastructure, including IT parks, should be established to keep in pave with the growing sector.

Planning Board Member V Namashivayam said Kerala was distinctive in providing internet connections to all houses and government offices, unlike other states in the country. He said that Kerala has paved the way for other states in the field by starting many models like the Akshaya project. IT secretary Rathaun U Kelkar, who presented the seminar, said the state was implementing many projects to ensure smooth governance.

Tamil Nadu IT Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan, who was the chief guest, spoke about the K-FON project adding that it was exemplary to all the states in the country and a stepping stone to digital equality.

Infosys co-founder S D Shibulal said efforts should continue to bring more entrepreneurs to Kerala in the IT sector.

Noted IT entrepreneur Sam Santhosh said AI-based technology can solve the major problems of the present, such as air pollution and climate change. IBS Software founder and executive chairman V K Mathews pointed out that IT technology should be used to provide speedy services to every citizen of the country.

