CPM to hold Palestine solidarity rallies in Kerala

The CPM is also happy that the whole episode has exposed the Congress’ debilitating stance on the issue.

Published: 05th November 2023 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2023 12:05 PM   |  A+A-

Palestinians try to rescue a girl stuck under the rubble of a destroyed building following Israeli airstrikes in Nusseirat refugee camp. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM state leadership has decided to organise Palestine solidarity rallies across the state. As a first step, the party will organise zonal rallies in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Malappuram. The decision came after the CPM’s invite to the Muslim League to attend the Palestine solidarity rally to be held in Kozhikode turned out to be a major political gain for the party.

At the state committee meeting held on Saturday, leaders lauded the decision to invite the League to the Palestine solidarity rally. The CPM is of the view that the League’s decision to turn down the invitation has been taken out of political compulsions. 

The CPM is also happy that the whole episode has exposed the Congress’ debilitating stance on the issue. Leaders from Kozhikode pointed out that the League’s decision to keep away from the programme is only technical as it is a major partner of UDF.

Party leadership also reckon that the statements made by League leaders praising the CPM for organising the programme and sending greetings to the rally had actually sent out positive signs to the secular public, especially to the Muslim community.

