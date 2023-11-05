Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala: KC(B) reminds LDF of cabinet reshuffle pact

In a letter to LDF convener E P Jayarajan, Kerala Congress (B) vice-chairman Venugopalan Nair reminded the leadership that the cabinet will complete two-and-a-half years by November 20. 

Published: 05th November 2023 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2023 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala MLA and actor KB Ganesh Kumar

Kerala MLA and actor KB Ganesh Kumar (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Pinarayi government set to complete the first half of its second term in office by the end of November, discussions have once again, after a lull, begun within the Left front over a cabinet reshuffle. There are indications that the cabinet reshuffle will be held before the state government’s People’s Platform scheduled to begin on November 18.  

As per the earlier understanding within the Left Front, two cabinet berths will be shared between four single-MLA parties. K B Ganesh Kumar of Kerala Congress (B) and Ramachandran Kadannappally of Congress (S) are expected to replace Antony Raju of the Democratic Kerala Congress and Ahamed Devarkovil of INL. 

The LDF meeting to be held on November 10 is expected to take up the matter for discussion. Meanwhile Kerala Congress (B) on Saturday approached the Left leadership urging the LDF to speed up the cabinet reshuffle.

“It’s merely a letter referring to the earlier understanding in the front about sharing cabinet berths. We hope the front will consider the matter when the LDF meets on November 10,” he told TNIE.

The KC(B) wants the LDF to stick to the earlier deadline and complete the reshuffle before the government embarks on the People’s Platform, where the chief minister and the ministers will tour all 140 constituencies.

The party had earlier decided not to press for a cabinet entry, as per the earlier understanding. The party has now decided to officially stake its claim, as the deadline is nearing.

Kerala Congress (B) K B Ganesh Kumar Venugopalan Nair

