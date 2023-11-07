Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

A world of words: Second edition of Kerala Legislature International Book Fair in Thiruvananthapuram

Bookworms from across the district are flocking here in their thousands, eager to also capitalise on the handsome discounts.

Published: 07th November 2023 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2023 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Legislature International Book Fair

Children at the Kerala Legislature International Book Fair in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The second edition of the Kerala Legislature International Book Fair is 
indeed a big hit, drawing scores of youngsters to the over 250 stalls set up here. For many, the chance to meet and interact with popular writers is a primary lure; Others simply cherish the opportunity to peruse the pages of books from over 150 publishers.

Bookworms from across the district are flocking here in their thousands, eager to also capitalise on the handsome discounts. The other added attractions include the opportunity for students to see the assembly hall.

In addition, free visits to the zoo, the planetarium, the palm-leaf manuscript museum, and a city tour on a KSRTC bus made available to visitors all make for a grand outing in the capital city.

TNIE lensman B P Deepu offers a few glimpses from the fair, which concludes today.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Legislature International Book Fair Bookworms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp