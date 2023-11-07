A world of words: Second edition of Kerala Legislature International Book Fair in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The second edition of the Kerala Legislature International Book Fair is

indeed a big hit, drawing scores of youngsters to the over 250 stalls set up here. For many, the chance to meet and interact with popular writers is a primary lure; Others simply cherish the opportunity to peruse the pages of books from over 150 publishers.

Bookworms from across the district are flocking here in their thousands, eager to also capitalise on the handsome discounts. The other added attractions include the opportunity for students to see the assembly hall.

In addition, free visits to the zoo, the planetarium, the palm-leaf manuscript museum, and a city tour on a KSRTC bus made available to visitors all make for a grand outing in the capital city.

TNIE lensman B P Deepu offers a few glimpses from the fair, which concludes today.

