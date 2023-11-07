C-DIT develops first 3D adventure game with Malayalam interface

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (C-DIT), an autonomous body under the state government’s Department of Electronics and IT, has pioneered a groundbreaking 3D adventure game, the first of its kind using a Malayalam interface. Developed by C-DIT as part of Keraleeyam 2023, it was crafted entirely using free and open-source software, including Blender and Unreal Engine.

Available for download on Google Play Store, the game narrates the tale of a courageous young girl. She challenges the prevailing belief that her village is cursed due to a natural calamity and instead embarks on a quest to uncover the truth behind the village’s misfortunes caused by man-made disasters.

Players follow her daring journey through decimated jungles and treacherous caves filled with life-threatening traps. Her mission is to restore water to her village, thereby unravelling the secret behind its dire circumstances. Google has rated the game as suitable for all ages (3+).

The development team -- comprising nine members of the video communication team: Saira P Abraham, Mridhul Das, Vaishnav, Silpa Sivadas, Aarathy Narayanan, Aadeesh, Alan Jaison, Shilpa Saji, and Sijo – was headed by Karthikeyan. The entire development process spanned nearly a month. Notably, the decision to feature a young girl as the main character was to provide the game with a feminist perspective.

“The developers intentionally selected a girl as the central character to imbue the game with a narrative that promotes empowerment. Women have long been associated with a profound connection to the earth. The deliberate choice to feature a female protagonist was a strategic move by developers to infuse the game with a storyline that champions empowerment and embodies the portrayal of resilient and empowered female characters. This intentional decision not only underscores the team’s dedication to inclusivity but also emphasises the commitment to showcasing a range of viewpoints in the gaming sector,” Karthikeyan said.

Comprising two parts, the first part – currently released – introduces the characters, sets the plot, and assigns a singular task for completion. Accomplishing this task provides players with a profound understanding of the crucial role of effective water management.

All user-interface elements of the game are in Malayalam, marking a pioneering achievement as the first 3D adventure game developed in the language, featuring locally relevant content. This emphasis on local language and content within a 3D adventure game sets a notable precedent, catering to a specific regional audience and offering a unique and culturally resonant gaming experience.

