No room for rotten apples

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Manaveeyam Veedhi, the cultural corridor in the capital city, has been an impetus for ramping up nightlife projects across the state. While people have wholeheartedly welcomed the revamped and reinvigorated stretch, there have been a few blemishes that now threaten to mar the iconic spot.

A few rotten apples have, in recent days, spoiled the experience of others by engaging in brawls and creating a ruckus. This has prompted critics to label the entire corridor as a haven for drug peddlers. That said, the occurrence of unruly events highlights the need to ramp up surveillance and safety measures at the cherished walkway, which has even seen women embracing it after evening hours.

Women taking to the Veedhi after the evening

hours is no longer a rare sight in the

Capital City | File pic

The matter is further attested by the fact that the museum police have attended to several cases and complaints emerging from the Veedhi. Officers say that an investigation is on to find the culprits behind the latest brawl at the corridor during a musical event, videos of which went viral.

Part of this ruckus stemmed from the police’s inability to manage the heavy rush at Manaveeyam Veedhi, which, in its new avatar, is hosting cultural events regularly. Though a police aid post has been set up here, it seems inadequate to handle the onrush of youngsters, especially late into the night.

TNIE has learnt that the Museum police have voiced strong opposition against the corporation’s move to keep the stretch open until 5 a.m., which is part of the latter’s bid to bolster nightlife in the capital city. “Multiple events are happening at the same time on Manaveeyam Veedhi. Sometimes, things get out of hand,” says an officer. “In the past six weeks, there have been about four or five cases registered. We have informed the authorities that we will not permit loudspeakers after 10 pm. We need to regulate the playing of loud music.”

With complaints mounting, the museum police have stepped up surveillance. “We have set up two temporary watch towers for better monitoring. A request has also been put forward to increase the number of CCTVs here. At present, there are eight. We need more,” the officer adds.

According to KG Suraj, Manaveeyam Theruvidam Culture Collective secretary, certain elements are trying to sabotage the nightlife project. “There have been some isolated incidents. Surveillance needs to be strengthened, and more police should be put on duty to ensure safety. With these interventions, the stretch can be a safe place for families, too,” he asserts. There is a catch. The Museum police say that it is impossible to spare any more officers. “We are already understaffed, and our responsibilities are getting strained as a result of this,” says the officer.

Corporation to introduce SOP, time restrictions

The corporation is gearing up to finalise a standard operation procedure (SOP) for the nightlife project to bring more discipline to the spot. A senior official believes issues crop up during special events or festival seasons. The Veedhi sees about 500 people on weekends at a given time. However, on special nights, the turn-up crosses 2,000. “This [crowd] gets impossible to manage. We will be holding meetings this week to finalise the SOP,” the official adds, dismissing the rumour that the civic body is thinking of imposing timing curbs at the corridor.

More nightlife zones coming up

With overcrowding becoming a concern at Manaveeyam Veedhi, the corporation is chalking out plans to introduce more nightlife spots in the city and decongest the corridor. “Shanghumugham is one of the locations on our radar. If all goes to plan, we will be able to open it by next month. Kanakakunnu Palace is the other location. More nightlife destinations will come up by March,” says an official.

Residents associations​ to move HC

Resident associations of neighbourhoods close to Manaveeyam Veedhi have formed a collective to highlight the growing noise pollution in the corridor. “We have already filed a complaint with the city police commissioner and the Museum police. But there has been no respite in noise pollution,” says Thajudheen M, secretary of the Windbrook Place apartment complex at Althara.

“About 70 per cent of the people residing in my apartment complex are elderly, and they are struggling a lot because of this. Sometimes, the loud musical events go on till 3 a.m.” The collective is mulling filing a public interest litigation at the Kerala High Court to find a resolution.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Manaveeyam Veedhi, the cultural corridor in the capital city, has been an impetus for ramping up nightlife projects across the state. While people have wholeheartedly welcomed the revamped and reinvigorated stretch, there have been a few blemishes that now threaten to mar the iconic spot. A few rotten apples have, in recent days, spoiled the experience of others by engaging in brawls and creating a ruckus. This has prompted critics to label the entire corridor as a haven for drug peddlers. That said, the occurrence of unruly events highlights the need to ramp up surveillance and safety measures at the cherished walkway, which has even seen women embracing it after evening hours. Women taking to the Veedhi after the evening hours is no longer a rare sight in the Capital City | File picThe matter is further attested by the fact that the museum police have attended to several cases and complaints emerging from the Veedhi. Officers say that an investigation is on to find the culprits behind the latest brawl at the corridor during a musical event, videos of which went viral.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Part of this ruckus stemmed from the police’s inability to manage the heavy rush at Manaveeyam Veedhi, which, in its new avatar, is hosting cultural events regularly. Though a police aid post has been set up here, it seems inadequate to handle the onrush of youngsters, especially late into the night. TNIE has learnt that the Museum police have voiced strong opposition against the corporation’s move to keep the stretch open until 5 a.m., which is part of the latter’s bid to bolster nightlife in the capital city. “Multiple events are happening at the same time on Manaveeyam Veedhi. Sometimes, things get out of hand,” says an officer. “In the past six weeks, there have been about four or five cases registered. We have informed the authorities that we will not permit loudspeakers after 10 pm. We need to regulate the playing of loud music.” With complaints mounting, the museum police have stepped up surveillance. “We have set up two temporary watch towers for better monitoring. A request has also been put forward to increase the number of CCTVs here. At present, there are eight. We need more,” the officer adds. According to KG Suraj, Manaveeyam Theruvidam Culture Collective secretary, certain elements are trying to sabotage the nightlife project. “There have been some isolated incidents. Surveillance needs to be strengthened, and more police should be put on duty to ensure safety. With these interventions, the stretch can be a safe place for families, too,” he asserts. There is a catch. The Museum police say that it is impossible to spare any more officers. “We are already understaffed, and our responsibilities are getting strained as a result of this,” says the officer. Corporation to introduce SOP, time restrictions The corporation is gearing up to finalise a standard operation procedure (SOP) for the nightlife project to bring more discipline to the spot. A senior official believes issues crop up during special events or festival seasons. The Veedhi sees about 500 people on weekends at a given time. However, on special nights, the turn-up crosses 2,000. “This [crowd] gets impossible to manage. We will be holding meetings this week to finalise the SOP,” the official adds, dismissing the rumour that the civic body is thinking of imposing timing curbs at the corridor. More nightlife zones coming up With overcrowding becoming a concern at Manaveeyam Veedhi, the corporation is chalking out plans to introduce more nightlife spots in the city and decongest the corridor. “Shanghumugham is one of the locations on our radar. If all goes to plan, we will be able to open it by next month. Kanakakunnu Palace is the other location. More nightlife destinations will come up by March,” says an official. Residents associations​ to move HC Resident associations of neighbourhoods close to Manaveeyam Veedhi have formed a collective to highlight the growing noise pollution in the corridor. “We have already filed a complaint with the city police commissioner and the Museum police. But there has been no respite in noise pollution,” says Thajudheen M, secretary of the Windbrook Place apartment complex at Althara. “About 70 per cent of the people residing in my apartment complex are elderly, and they are struggling a lot because of this. Sometimes, the loud musical events go on till 3 a.m.” The collective is mulling filing a public interest litigation at the Kerala High Court to find a resolution. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp