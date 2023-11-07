Thiruvananthapuram airport announces winter schedule

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport has announced its winter schedule, with 7% more weekly flight operations than the last summer schedule. The winter schedule will be effective until March 30, 2024. A total of 628 weekly ATMs (Air Traffic Movement) is the highlight of the schedule as against 586 in the summer schedule. New destinations like Kuala Lumpur will be added.

Additional services to Bengaluru in domestic destinations and Abu Dhabi in international destinations are also listed.

The airport has registered a 26% growth in passenger volume to 3.73 lakh in August 2023, as against 2.95 lakh last year. This is the highest passenger traffic figure since the Covid crisis. The average number of daily passengers has increased to 12,000 with an average of 80 daily ATMs. A total of 2,416 ATMs took place in August.

The airport hosted 1.97 lakh domestic travellers and 1.75 lakh foreign travellers in August. The number of weekly services to foreign countries has increased to 126, and services to other cities in India to 154. With the increase in services to Mumbai and Delhi, the fares have come down. Connectivity to foreign countries and other cities in India has also become easier. Various projects are in progress to improve the infrastructure and safety in line with the increase in passenger traffic.

