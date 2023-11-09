Defying Janata Dal(S) state leadership in Kerala, C K Nanu convenes November 15 meeting

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Differences within the Kerala unit of the Janata Dal (S) have come to the fore, with national vice president C K Nanu calling a meeting challenging the state leadership’s decision not to venture into national politics for the time being. Nanu convened the meeting in consultation with C M Ibrahim, the former Karnataka state president, who was ousted from the party after he opposed H D Deva Gowda’s decision to tie up with the NDA. The meeting will be held on November 15 in Thiruvananthapuram.

The veteran leader’s move comes as the JD(S) state leadership has put on hold a decision on whether to accept Deva Gowda’s decision or chart an independent course. The state unit is believed to have taken the position to preempt action under the Representation of Peoples Act in case it decides to float a separate party. “I have called a meeting of leaders who are against the alliance with the BJP,” Nanu told TNIE.

“It is not a meeting of the national executive. I have had a discussion with C M Ibrahim. We have also invited leaders from other states,” he said. When asked about forming a new party, Nanu said the meeting is the first of its kind following the development.

“The leadership is not aware of the meeting on November 15,” said JD(S) state general secretary P P Divakaran. “The state leadership meeting held on October 27 in Kochi did not decide to convene a national-level meeting. Our national general secretary A Neelalohithadasan Nadar had discussed the matter with other state leaders. We had decided to wait till other states came out with their position,” he said.

As the state leadership has taken a tough stand against the move, very few of the 15 national executive members from the state may attend the meeting. The state leadership alleged that Ibrahim is behind the proposal for a separate national party.

