Five persons detained in Kerala's Poojapura murder case, hunt on for sixth person

The confrontation escalated as the gang pursued the brothers and violently assaulted them near the Union Bank.

Published: 09th November 2023 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2023 10:24 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Poojapura police have taken five individuals into custody in relation to the tragic murder of Pradeep, a 50-year-old resident of Alappuzha, who was fatally attacked by a group near the Union Bank at Poojapura after an altercation in a bar on Tuesday night.

According to the police, Pradeep and his brother engaged in a dispute with a gang of six individuals in the bar’s parking lot. The confrontation escalated as the gang pursued the brothers and violently assaulted them near the Union Bank. Tragically, Pradeep succumbed to his injuries after his head was forcefully banged on the road.  

Law enforcement officials revealed that several of the detained individuals have previous criminal records. The gang absconded from the scene immediately following the incident, prompting a swift investigation utilising CCTV footage, which facilitated the arrest of the suspects.

Efforts are currently underway to locate the sixth individual, who is currently evading authorities.

