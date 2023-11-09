Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Land acquisition process in Thiruvananthapuram reaches the final stage

The widening of the road at Vazhayila near Peroorkada and Pazhakutty near Nedumangad has been a long-pending demand as the stretch is part of the Thiruvananthapuram-Tenkasi interstate highway.

Published: 09th November 2023 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2023 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

land acquisition

Image used for representational purposes.

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The land acquisition proceedings for the proposed four-laning of the interstate highway from Vazhayila near Peroorkada in Thiruvananthapuram to Nedumangad have reached the final stage. The disbursal of compensation to landowners is expected to begin soon. Revenue officials have started collecting land documents, and the compensation will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. The construction work is expected to begin by January.

Land acquisition special tahsildar Sheeja S said that the compensation will soon be awarded to landowners after a detailed evaluation of the presented documents.

“The land acquisition proceedings, including the disbursal of amount to landowners, will be completed in two months and the land will be handed over to the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) for construction. The 19(1) notification was issued last month,” she said.

Meanwhile, Jeeja Bai, KRFB executive engineer, told TNIE that the four-laning of the first reach from Vazhayila to Keltron near Karakulam is expected to begin soon. “We will tender the first reach soon, along with the proposed bridge at Karakulam. Though we had floated a tender for the bridge earlier, there was no response. So we decided to tender as a whole, by including the road and the bridge. A flyover is also proposed near the bridge, and it will be tendered separately. 

The estimate for the same is submitted to the chief engineer for technical sanction. We are trying our best to start the four-laning of first reach at least by January,” she said.

The widening of the 11.3-kilometre main carriageway will be done by dividing the stretch into three reaches. The second reach is from Keltron to Valicode, and the third reach is from Valicode to Pazhakutty near Nedumangad. The tender will be called for all three reaches separately to execute the widening process easily. The widening of the road at Vazhayila near Peroorkada and Pazhakutty near Nedumangad has been a long-pending demand as the stretch is part of the Thiruvananthapuram-Tenkasi interstate highway.

Earlier, a six-member committee was constituted to draw up a new alignment for the road development project. The panel, which submitted its report based on the social impact assessment (SIA) study to the state government, had put forth several suggestions to ensure limited displacement of people during land acquisition. 

It also held discussions with landowners to allay their apprehensions over land acquisition. The widening of the stretch from Vazhayila to Pazhakutty near Nedumangad is likely to reduce travel time and traffic congestion on the interstate highway. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
land acquisition four-laning

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp