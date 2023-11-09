Land acquisition process in Thiruvananthapuram reaches the final stage

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The land acquisition proceedings for the proposed four-laning of the interstate highway from Vazhayila near Peroorkada in Thiruvananthapuram to Nedumangad have reached the final stage. The disbursal of compensation to landowners is expected to begin soon. Revenue officials have started collecting land documents, and the compensation will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. The construction work is expected to begin by January.

Land acquisition special tahsildar Sheeja S said that the compensation will soon be awarded to landowners after a detailed evaluation of the presented documents.

“The land acquisition proceedings, including the disbursal of amount to landowners, will be completed in two months and the land will be handed over to the Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB) for construction. The 19(1) notification was issued last month,” she said.

Meanwhile, Jeeja Bai, KRFB executive engineer, told TNIE that the four-laning of the first reach from Vazhayila to Keltron near Karakulam is expected to begin soon. “We will tender the first reach soon, along with the proposed bridge at Karakulam. Though we had floated a tender for the bridge earlier, there was no response. So we decided to tender as a whole, by including the road and the bridge. A flyover is also proposed near the bridge, and it will be tendered separately.

The estimate for the same is submitted to the chief engineer for technical sanction. We are trying our best to start the four-laning of first reach at least by January,” she said.

The widening of the 11.3-kilometre main carriageway will be done by dividing the stretch into three reaches. The second reach is from Keltron to Valicode, and the third reach is from Valicode to Pazhakutty near Nedumangad. The tender will be called for all three reaches separately to execute the widening process easily. The widening of the road at Vazhayila near Peroorkada and Pazhakutty near Nedumangad has been a long-pending demand as the stretch is part of the Thiruvananthapuram-Tenkasi interstate highway.

Earlier, a six-member committee was constituted to draw up a new alignment for the road development project. The panel, which submitted its report based on the social impact assessment (SIA) study to the state government, had put forth several suggestions to ensure limited displacement of people during land acquisition.

It also held discussions with landowners to allay their apprehensions over land acquisition. The widening of the stretch from Vazhayila to Pazhakutty near Nedumangad is likely to reduce travel time and traffic congestion on the interstate highway.

