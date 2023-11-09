Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Mentally challenged youth detained for fake bomb threat against Kerala Secretariat

The police said he was mentally challenged and had no sinister intention behind making the threatening call.

Published: 09th November 2023 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2023 04:55 PM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Local police have detained a youth from Pozhiyoor near the city for allegedly making a phone call and threatening that he had placed bomb in the state government secretariat, the administrative nerve centre of the state.

Police headquarters received a call by 11.30 am. The caller threatened to blow up the Secretariat using explosives.

Following this, the police -- aided by the bomb disposal squad and explosive sniffer dogs -- examined the Secretariat and its premises. They also checked the shops operating nearby. However, no explosives were found and it was revealed that the call was fake.

The police soon rounded up a 30-year-old man from Pozhiyoor, who allegedly made the call.

The police said he was mentally challenged and had no sinister intention behind making the threatening call.

