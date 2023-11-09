Mentally challenged youth detained for fake bomb threat against Kerala Secretariat

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Local police have detained a youth from Pozhiyoor near the city for allegedly making a phone call and threatening that he had placed bomb in the state government secretariat, the administrative nerve centre of the state.

Police headquarters received a call by 11.30 am. The caller threatened to blow up the Secretariat using explosives.

Following this, the police -- aided by the bomb disposal squad and explosive sniffer dogs -- examined the Secretariat and its premises. They also checked the shops operating nearby. However, no explosives were found and it was revealed that the call was fake.

The police soon rounded up a 30-year-old man from Pozhiyoor, who allegedly made the call.

The police said he was mentally challenged and had no sinister intention behind making the threatening call.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Local police have detained a youth from Pozhiyoor near the city for allegedly making a phone call and threatening that he had placed bomb in the state government secretariat, the administrative nerve centre of the state. Police headquarters received a call by 11.30 am. The caller threatened to blow up the Secretariat using explosives. Following this, the police -- aided by the bomb disposal squad and explosive sniffer dogs -- examined the Secretariat and its premises. They also checked the shops operating nearby. However, no explosives were found and it was revealed that the call was fake.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The police soon rounded up a 30-year-old man from Pozhiyoor, who allegedly made the call. The police said he was mentally challenged and had no sinister intention behind making the threatening call. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp