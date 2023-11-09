Special camps to address issues of women in coastal areas across Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to address various issues faced by women in coastal areas, the State Women’s Commission will conduct special camps at nine locations across the state from Thursday.

Women’s Commission chairperson P Sathidevi said the camps would focus on domestic violence, unemployment, lack of economic security, besides educational, health and hygiene issues.

The progress of projects undertaken by various government departments for the welfare of coastal women will be reviewed at the camps. The commission will also take a first-hand account of the social and infrastructure issues in coastal areas.

The first camp will be held on Thursday and Friday in the coastal areas of Kollam district. Sathidevi will inaugurate a seminar on ‘Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005’, at St Stephen’s Church Hall, Pallithottam, at 2 pm on Thursday.

Kollam Mayor Prasanna Earnest will preside over. Women’s Commission members Indira Raveendran, P Kunhaysha, V R Mahilamony and Adv Elizabeth Mammen Mathai will be present. Commission member secretary Sonia Washington, director Shaji Sugunan, gender consultant Dr T K Anandi and officials will speak. Classes will be led by Kollam District Women Protection Officer G Prasannakumari.

On Friday, the commission will undertake a visit to the coastal areas of the district. A review meeting of government projects for women in coastal areas will be held at Moothakkara St Peter’s Church parish hall at 11 am.

