Kerala an epitome of communal harmony: Shashi Tharoor

The Congress leader said the documentary in English was a reply to those who engage in a slander campaign against Kerala.

Published: 10th November 2023 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2023 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

CWC member Shashi Tharoor speaks after releasing the documentary ‘Mukri With Chamundi — The Saga of Harmony in Theyyam Art’ in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Shashi Tharoor has warned of efforts to replicate in Kerala the contemporary political situation prevalent in the country. Releasing a documentary on Mappila Theyyam in northern Kerala here on Thursday, the Congress leader said Kerala stood as an epitome of communal harmony in the turbulent Indian political landscape. 

Tharoor released the documentary ‘Mukri With Chamundi - The Saga of Harmony in Theyyam Art’, directed by mediaperson Ashraf Thuneri, along with Speaker A N Shamseer at the R Sankaranaryanan Thampi members’ lounge in the legislative assembly on November 7. The Congress leader said the documentary in English was a reply to those who engage in a slander campaign against Kerala.

The documentary portrays the everlasting examples of communal harmony, he added. Shamseer said the documentary offered evidence that Kerala was not what was being portrayed in the age of social media. The documentary was released in connection with the Kerala Legislature International Book Festival.

